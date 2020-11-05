It’s easy at times to forget that NFL players are more than just the number on the back of their jerseys and entertainment to ease us into the forthcoming work week. However, just like any of us, they go through real-life issues and struggles. This couldn’t have been any more true for New York Giants defensive back Logan Ryan this past Monday night, who endured a grand scare involving his wife Ashley.
Ryan sat down with members of the media on Wednesday to answer your typical x’s and o’s topics. However, a question regarding the similarities between head coach Joe Judge and his former head coach Bill Belichick led the defensive back down a rabbit hole, in return opening up about his personal life in the process.
I just want to talk about something I don’t think people really much know about Joe and this organization. I know we talk a lot about wins and losses. I don’t want to take up too much of people’s time. But after the game, my wife flew down to Florida to go vote, a very important state for this vote. My wife actually flew down there to go vote and check on our house. We have a house in Florida. She was having some stomach pains. It was 1 a.m. and I was banged up after the game as well, and I was leaving the stadium at 1 a.m. She was telling me about some pain she had in her stomach. She wanted to sleep it off. She was in extreme pain, but she said she’ll wait until the morning.
I talked to one of our trainers about the symptoms. He said ‘no, she needs to go to the ER.’ My wife ended up going to the ER, and they ended up catching [an] ectopic pregnancy, where the egg was in the wrong place in her fallopian tube and it was about to burst. She ended up going into emergency surgery, that’s what I’m dealing with right now. They ended up saving her and ended up preventing a lot of what could have been done.
Joe Judge to Ryan: ‘Don’t Worry About Football’
After admitting that he had no prior plans to broach the subject publically prior to the conversation, Ryan went on to laud the Giants organization, specifically trainer Justin Maher and head coach Joe Judge.
That was a trainer on our team, Justin Maher, telling my wife to go to the ER at 1 am and could have saved her life or saved a lot of internal bleeding there. That’s the type of organization we have here. Honestly, I wasn’t going to talk about that. My kids are okay, my wife is recovering well, she’s okay. This happened all [Tuesday], and Joe said ‘if you need to fly to Florida, don’t worry about football.’ That’s who Joe is as a man and as a coach.
I know we care about X’s and O’s and winning and losing, but there are really good people here. That’s why I came here. There are really good trainers here, there are really a lot of people behind the scenes that are working really hard for us to get wins. I’ll do everything I can to play for a coach like that and play for an organization like this because if that wasn’t the case, I don’t know if my wife would be here today. Honestly, I’m extremely grateful for this organization and for Joe, and for everyone to understand that there are things bigger than football, especially this year.