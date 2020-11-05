Joe Judge to Ryan: ‘Don’t Worry About Football’

After admitting that he had no prior plans to broach the subject publically prior to the conversation, Ryan went on to laud the Giants organization, specifically trainer Justin Maher and head coach Joe Judge.

That was a trainer on our team, Justin Maher, telling my wife to go to the ER at 1 am and could have saved her life or saved a lot of internal bleeding there. That’s the type of organization we have here. Honestly, I wasn’t going to talk about that. My kids are okay, my wife is recovering well, she’s okay. This happened all [Tuesday], and Joe said ‘if you need to fly to Florida, don’t worry about football.’ That’s who Joe is as a man and as a coach.

I know we care about X’s and O’s and winning and losing, but there are really good people here. That’s why I came here. There are really good trainers here, there are really a lot of people behind the scenes that are working really hard for us to get wins. I’ll do everything I can to play for a coach like that and play for an organization like this because if that wasn’t the case, I don’t know if my wife would be here today. Honestly, I’m extremely grateful for this organization and for Joe, and for everyone to understand that there are things bigger than football, especially this year.