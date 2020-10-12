Giants Lose Second Starting Defender in Less Than a Week

Dak Prescott’s gruesome ankle injury is likely etched in the memory of viewers from the New York Giants-Dallas Cowboys game this past Sunday. That, and two touchdowns that were taken off the board, if you happen to side with the losing team.

However, prior to Prescott’s injury, the Giants suffered a devastating injury of their own as linebacker Lorenzo Carter was carted off in the first quarter with an apparent Achilles injury. On Monday, after further testing and examination, New York has confirmed the worst.

Lorenzo Carter Done for the Season

Carter suffered a ruptured Achilles tendon in the 37-34 loss to Dallas on Sunday. The former Georgia Bulldog will undergo surgery within the coming days to repair the injury.

Carter had started all five games this season at outside linebacker for the Giants. The versatile third-year pro collected 15 total tackles, one tackle for loss, one sack, four quarterback hits and one pass defended.

A former five-star recruit out of high school and a third-round pick out of Athens, Georgia, Carter enjoyed a terrific summer, culminating in a monstrous four sack performance in New York’s Blue-White scrimmage.

While Carter has unsurprisingly failed to live up to the witty Lawrence Taylor comparisons heaped on him following that said performance, the 24-year-old’s versatile skillset has made him a mainstay in the Giants’ linebacking corps.

Giants Lose Bookend Pass-Rushers in 4 Day Span

While the Giants have yet to place Carter on injured reserve, when they do make the move official, he will be the team’s second starting pass rusher to land on the IR since last Friday. Oshane Ximines was placed on IR on October 9 due to a shoulder injury suffered in New York’s Week 4 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

With that said, while Carter’s season has come to an end, Ximines is eligible to return to the Giants’ lineup in Week 8 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Just in time to help put pressure on quarterback Tom Brady, who has been sacked just eight times this season (T-10th fewest in NFL).

Kyler Fackrell & Markus Golden Must Step Up

We mentioned over the weekend how Markus Golden’s name was being tossed around in trade talks. Scratch that. After being buried in New York’s linebacker rotation for much of the season, Golden was thrust into action early and often against the Cowboys due to the number of injuries ahead of him.

After logging a season-low seven defensive snaps the week prior, Golden notched a season-high 57 (87%) on Sunday. While he failed to register a sack, he did make his presence known, recording two QB Hits.

Kyler Fackrell’s 46-yard interception returned for a touchdown was huge for a team who had collected just five turnovers heading into the game. Fackrell has proven to be a solid signing by general manager Dave Gettleman. The ex-Packer has helped in a number of facets this year, recording two sacks and 17 combined tackles to go along with his one interception.

