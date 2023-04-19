Edge-Rusher Named ‘Best Value’ for Giants With 25th Pick

Pass rush is an underrated need for the New York Giants ahead of the 2023 NFL draft. General manager Joe Schoen can answer the need by selecting a productive edge-rusher who represents the “best value” for the Giants and the 25th-overall pick.

Lukas Van Ness is the value pick the Giants should make in Round 1, according to ESPN’s Jordan Reid: “Perhaps the Giants reach if no receiver or corner is right at the top of the deck at No. 25, but that’s not my aim here today. For what it’s worth, they do lack depth on the defensive front, and Van Ness would create a dynamic duo with Kayvon Thibodeaux and provide competition for Jihad Ward.”

Reid’s argument is a solid one, especially since the Giants won’t want to reach for a prospect, despite wide receiver and cornerback being more pressing needs than pass-rusher. Sticking to a best player available approach would be wiser, while taking Van Ness off the board would continue a franchise tradition of finding success by loading up on pass-rushers.

Chasing Pass-Rushers a Formula for Success for Giants

The Giants are no strangers to doubling down on pass-rush help via the draft. It’s led to Super Bowl victories in the past, like when Jerry Reese selected Jason Pierre-Paul in 2010, despite Osi Umenyiora, Justin Tuck and Mathias Kiwanuka already being on the roster.

This quartet helped the Giants beat the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XLVI. The same approach had worked four years earlier when Reese drafted Kiwanuka 32nd overall to join Umenyiora, Tuck and Michael Strahan. They destroyed Tom Brady, the 18-0 Pats and a record-breaking offense in Super Bowl XLII.

Schoen can repeat Reese’s formula for success by adding Van Ness alongside 2022 fifth-overall pick Kayvon Thibodeaux. The latter showcased the potential to dominate late in his rookie campaign, like when he destroyed the Washington Commanders in Week 15:

Thibodeaux has Pro-Bowl potential in his second year, but he’ll need help. Azeez Ojulari can provide it if he stays healthy after missing 10 games due to a calf injury.

Even if he is healthy, Ojulari’s a solid edge-rusher at his best, but he’s not as dynamic as Thibodeaux. Nor is returning veteran Jihad Ward.

Thibodeaux, Ojulari and Ward form a solid trio, but the group isn’t prolific enough to encourage defensive coordinator Don ‘Wink’ Martindale to reduce his blitz calls. Putting Van Ness into the fold could change things.

Big Ten Star Would Be an Instant Hit for Giants

Van Ness’ sack numbers won’t wow anybody. Not after he recorded 13 QB takedowns during his final two years at Iowa, per Sports Reference.

The true value of this pick lies in the pressure Van Ness can generate from multiple spots. He can play end or slide inside to tackle, where the 6-foot-5, 264-pounder’s raw power can cause havoc.

Highlights from Connor Rogers of NBC Sports show how disruptive Van Ness can be as a bull-rusher:

Lukas Van Ness (no. 91) can generate serious power as a pass rusher pic.twitter.com/lynJ0QKeDc — Connor Rogers (@ConnorJRogers) April 16, 2023

Having Van Ness shift inside, next to either Leonard Williams or All-Pro nose tackle Dexter Lawrence II, while Thibodeaux and Ojulari play on the edges, would give the Giants a formidable four-man rush.

Van Ness’ versatility, along with the potential to produce greater numbers, merit comparison with Cincinnati Bengals’ defensive end Trey Hendrickson, per the Draft Network’s Joe Marino. Putting a player with traits similar to Pro-Bowler Hendrickson into the lineup would also allow Martindale to get creative moving players around to form different pressure looks.

Van Ness can work as a standup rusher, traditional defensive end or as an interior pass-rusher. His presence would make Thibodeaux better and let Martindale use Ojulari and Ward selectively.