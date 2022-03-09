Giants Sign Ex-Falcons’ Starting Offensive Tackle: Report

Although the legal tampering period of free agency is still five days away, the New York Giants have already begun rebuilding their offensive line.

Earlier this afternoon, the Giants signed former Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Matt Gono to a one-year deal, as ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler reported.

The New York Giants are signing OT Matt Gono to a one-year deal, per source. Released by the Falcons in January after missing 2021 due to injury, Gono is healthy and brings high upside to an O-line that needs it. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 9, 2022

Gono was released by the Falcons back in January after missing the entire 2021 season due to offseason surgery for an undisclosed injury.

The New Jersey native signed with Atlanta as an undrafted free agent back in 2018. Gono went onto appear in a total of 21 games for the Falcons between 2019 and 2020, while notching four starts during this span.

Gono, 25, has a 6″4, 305 pound frame which is why experts believe he has some upside if he can stay healthy. His best season came in 2020 when he recorded a career-high 336 snaps with 232 of them coming at right tackle, 68 at left guard, nine at left tackle and 27 as a jumbo tight end. During this campaign, Gono allowed one sack, five quarterback hits and 16 pressures.

Gono is expected to factor in as a key depth piece/swing tackle for the Giants’ offensive line. He is also better equipped as a run blocker, which is why he could play a role in short yardage/goal line situations.

Giants new general manager Joe Schoen does not have much salary cap space to work with, as he continues to try to clear more room by cutting veteran players. This aspect makes it even more difficult for Schoen to fix the offensive line ahead of the 2022 season. But signing Gono on what is expected to be a cheap, one-year deal, are the types of budgetary moves that the Giants must hit on in order to improve their line next year.

