NFC East Team a Favorite to Land QB Matthew Stafford

Matthew Stafford‘s time in Detroit is all but over. The former No. 1 overall pick and starting quarterback of the Lions for the past 12 years has requested a trade from the Motor City, first reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

While the 32-year-old has struggled throughout his career to muster up wins heading a less-than-adequate Lions roster, there will be no shortage of suitors lining up for a chance to acquire a player of Stafford’s grit and arm talent.

One of those perceived teams just so happens to reside within the NFC East.

Matthew Stafford Headed to the NFC East?

The NFC East put forth one of the most comically bad performances by an NFL division in league history this season, as no team exceeded seven victories. Non-coincidentally, all four teams were ravaged with quarterback struggles.

The Dallas Cowboys lost Dak Prescott for the season five weeks into the year. Daniel Jones missed multiple games for the New York Giants and failed to take a sophomore leap. The Philadelphia Eagles turned their Carson Wentz-led offense over to rookie Jalen Hurts, who then handed the gig over to third-stringer Nate Sudfeld for the final quarter of the season. From there, Sudfeld helped hand the division title to a nine-loss Washington team, who went through four different starting quarterbacks in 2020.

However, the quarterback fortunes for a handful of these teams could soon be changing. This is especially true for the Washington Football Team, who checks in with the fifth-highest odds to acquire Matthew Stafford, courtesy of BetOnline.

Here’s the list of the top-10 favorites to serve as Stafford’s next NFL team:

Indianapolis Colts – 3/1

San Francisco 49ers – 7/2

Denver Broncos – 9/2

New England Patriots – 5/1

Washington Football – Team 6/1

Carolina Panthers – 8/1

Las Vegas Raiders – 10/1

Houston Texans – 12/1

Dallas Cowboys – 14/1

New Orleans Saints 14/1

* Note – Philadelphia Eagles Odds – 18/1, New York Giants Odds – 35/1

Are Giants Right to Commit to Daniel Jones?

While there may be rumblings of a Dak Prescott Cowboys divorce, that remains inconceivable at the moment. The Eagles look primed at attempting to rekindle their relationship with Carson Wentz this season, as they’ve hired Nick Sirianni as their new head coach. Sirianni served under Frank Reich with the Indianapolis Colts, who was the offensive coordinator for Wentz from 2016-17.

As for Daniel Jones, the Giants have verbally voiced their commitment to the 23-year-old signal-caller on numerous occasions. While he’s proven to be turnover prone over his young career, there’s no denying that the dual-threat quarterback has talent to work with. The question is, is Jones’ ceiling worth investing in?

Very rarely is a Pro Bowl quarterback made available for the taking, let alone two. Houston Texans star Deshaun Watson could very well be joining Stafford as two viable starting quarterbacks primed to switch teams this offseason.

As for the Giants, 2021 will serve as a make or break year for Jones. Should the former Duke Blue Devil falter, New York would likely find themselves once again in the quarterback market come 2022. In return, potentially kicking themselves for not taking a swing on a proven commodity at the position the year prior.

