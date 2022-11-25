Cowboys Star Throws Shade at Giants Former First-Round Pick

The New York Giants knew they’d be in for a tough task on Thanksgiving against the Pro Bowl Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons. But they didn’t think left tackle Andrew Thomas would allow his first two sacks of the season, with Parsons getting him twice in the second half.

Parsons, who played a big role in the Cowboys’ 28-20 win over the Giants, appeared to throw shade at Thomas on Twitter after the game, as he tweeted: “Heard he was the best!! I stayed on His side all game!!”

Heard he was the best!! I stayed on His side all game!! — Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) November 25, 2022

Thomas hadn’t allowed a sack all season prior to the Thanksgiving matchup. Despite having an illness all week, he didn’t miss a snap for the Giants in their 28-20 loss to the Cowboys.

Still, the 23-year-old Thomas took responsibility over a game where he didn’t show his usual All-Pro level play.

“That’s the NFL,” Thomas said after Thursday’s loss, via Giants Wire. “Every team has to deal with injuries. Every team has a Thursday game. So you can’t make excuses. You just have to deal with it and go out there and play,” Thomas told reporters. “I got to play better. Let the team down today.”

Meanwhile, the second-year Parsons is second in the league in sacks (12) and is on his way to a second Pro Bowl season. He now has six games with at least two sacks this season.

Giants’ Rookie Defender Was Dominant

The Giants are now 7-4 and have lost three of their last four games. Yet, a silver lining in their loss to the Cowboys has to be the play of first-round rookie Kayvon Thibodeaux. The Oregon product had five quarterback hits, six pressures and one tackle. He also caused penalties and made things difficult for Dak Prescott at times.

Unfortunately for Thibodeaux, there was an instance where he missed a sack of Prescott early in the third quarter.

“That hurts,’’ Thibodeaux said of the missed opportunity, via New York Post writers Paul Schwartz and Ryan Dunleavy. “It definitely eats you alive when you miss those plays that they give to you. I just got to keep getting better so when those opportunities come I make ‘em.’’

Big Blue suffered a plethora of injuries on both sides of the ball.

Injuries or not, Thibodeaux believes the Giants can’t overreact about the final Thursday result against the Cowboys.

“You can’t have emotions in this sport,” Thibodeaux said, via SNY Giants. “Emotions will eat you alive. For us, we stay poised. Keep growing and realizing that things happen and all you can do is rebound.”