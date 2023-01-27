Giants Predicted to Land Difference-Maker at Tight End

With the New York Giants suffering a blowout 38-7 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the divisional round last weekend, mock draft season is officially upon fans of Big Blue.

On January 26, Pro Football Focus writer Marcus Mosher released a mock draft projecting the Giants to draft tight end Michael Mayer with the No. 25 overall selection.

Mosher acknowledges that the Giants have a need at wide receiver. However, the draft analyst believes that adding a tight end weapon — like Mayer — is much more likely than drafting a bonafide stud wide receiver with their late-first-round selection.

“The Giants need to add more weapons around quarterback Daniel Jones, assuming he returns, this offseason,” Mosher wrote. “And while it would be ideal to find a No. 1 receiver at Pick No. 25, that’s just not likely. Instead, they take one of the best pure pass catchers in this class in Michael Mayer, who has a massive catch radius and the athleticism to be a weapon down the seams. Mayer would be an excellent value pick for the Giants late in Round 1.”

Michael Mayer Considered Best TE of 2023 Draft Class

Despite skipping his last game as a junior and foregoing his entire senior year, Mayer holds the Notre Dame school records for a tight end with 180 catches, 2,099 yards, and 18 touchdowns.

Mayer’s career with the Fighting Irish took off as a true freshman, posting 42 catches with a pair of touchdowns. He exceeded those numbers comfortably in each of his last two playing seasons. The junior followed a 71-catch 2021 campaign by making 67 grabs for 809 yards this year.

The 21-year-old Mayer led the 2023 draft class with 20 receptions on targets 10-plus yards downfield in 2022. He can also make big plays over the middle and be a weapon in the red zone. This season, he averaged 12.1 yards per catch this season and found the end zone nine times.

An underrated aspect of Mayer’s game is his run-blocking. According to Pro Football Focus’s Michael Renner, his 82.1 run-blocking grade ranked fourth among the position in the FBS.

After a top-notch 2022 season, Mayer was also named a unanimous All-American, the first Notre Dame tight end to do so since 1976.

Giants Could Have Dynamic Tight End Duo

The Giants drafted Daniel Bellinger in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL draft. He emerged as the team’s top tight end, posting 30 receptions for 268 yards in 12 games. However, he dealt with eye and rib injuries throughout the season.

New York could use another tight end to help keep defenses off balance. Bellinger showed above-average traits as a blocker and would pair well with Mayer.

Head coach Brian Daboll could use more production at the tight-end position. For the season, all Giants tight ends have combined for 57 receptions, according to Pro Football Reference. The Giants’ offense lacks a game-changing wide receiver, so a tight end like Mayer would make a huge difference.

The duo of Bellinger and Mayer would be helpful for running back Saquon Barkley and also quarterback Daniel Jones, of course if both return as they are impending free agents.

General manager Joe Schoen will have plenty of options to decide on this offseason, especially with over $50 million in cap space.