Giants Could Sign $11 Million Playmaker: Analyst

The New York Giants could be a destination for a free-agent tight end.

As mentioned by John Fennelly of USA Today’s Giants Wire, the Giants have a chance to be in the market for tight ends this offseason and one “free agent target” could be Miami Dolphins’ Mike Gesicki.

Fennely suggested the fit because of Gesicki’s recent tweet that he grew up a Giants fan and “was running around” his house when Big Blue defeated the New England Patriots in Super Bowl 42.

“I was running around my house losing my mind, especially because Plaxico was my favorite player. My reaction looked very similar to how I react when I score a touchdown now lol,” Gesicki tweeted on February 3.

Mike Gesicki’s Career

Entering the NFL with the Dolphins in 2018 as a second-round pick, Gesicki improved as his career caught on. He eclipsed the 700-yard receiving mark in consecutive seasons (2020-2021) and caught 13 touchdowns over a three-year span (2019-2021).

However, Gesicki signed a 1-year, fully guaranteed $10.931 million franchise tag contract with the Dolphins in the fifth and final year of his rookie deal. The Penn State product was then utilized less in first-year head coach Mike McDaniel’s offense than he was previously, posting 362 yards and five touchdowns in the 2022 season.

The 27-year-old tight end is known for his receiving abilities. But a large reason for his decline in playing time has to do with the lack of blocking ability, According to Pro Football Focus, Gesicki posted a 70.8 receiving grade last season, which ranked 13th among players at his position with at least 30 targets. However, his pass-blocking grade (36.6) ranked as the second-worst among starting tight ends.

It’s unlikely that Miami retains Gesicki. The Dolphins are set to be $12.8 million below the salary cap. According to Spotrac’s market value tool, Gesicki is projected to sign a four-year, $32,857,760 deal that carries an average annual value of $8.2M.

Would Giants Adding Mike Gesicki Make Sense?

The Giants drafted Daniel Bellinger in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL draft. He emerged as the team’s top tight end, posting 30 receptions for 268 yards in 12 games. However, he dealt with eye and rib injuries throughout the season.

New York could use another tight end like Gesicki to help keep defenses off balance. Bellinger showed above-average traits as a blocker and would pair well with the pass-catcher-minded Gesicki.

Head coach Brian Daboll could use more production at the tight-end position. For the season, all of New York’s tight ends had combined for 57 receptions, according to Pro Football Reference. The Giants’ offense lacks a game-changing wide receiver, so a tight end like Gesicki would make a huge difference.

The duo of Bellinger and Gesicki would also be helpful for running back Saquon Barkley and also quarterback Daniel Jones, if, of course, both return as they are impending free agents.

But if the Giants don’t go the free-agency route with the tight end position, there’s always the draft. Michael Mayer of Notre Dame headlines the group, followed by Luke Musgrave of Oregon State and Darnell Washington of Georgia.

General manager Joe Schoen will have plenty of options to decide on this offseason, especially with over $40 million in cap space.