More Bad News for Suddenly Depleted Giants QB Room

The New York Giants are running out of time to salvage their season. Perhaps even worse, they are running out of quarterbacks healthy enough to help them try.

An injury-ravaged Giants squad traveled to Miami to take on the Dolphins December 5, leaving not only with a loss but also more banged up than they already were. Backup quarterback Mike Glennon was never removed from the game, yet sustained a concussion somewhere along the line.

The injury was reported during the postgame press conference and shared via Twitter by Dan Duggan, of the Athletic.

And now the Giants say Glennon does have a concussion. — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) December 5, 2021

“Giants say that QB Mike Glennon is being evaluated for a concussion,” Duggan posted online Sunday afternoon.

Daniel Jones Could Miss Second Straight Week With Vague Injury

Glennon took the place of starter Daniel Jones, who was ruled out against the Dolphins due to a neck strain. Neither Giants head coach Joe Judge, nor any other member of the team, would get more specific about the injury all last week.

Jones suffered the issue early in the Giants’ win over their NFC East Division rival, the Philadelphia Eagles, though he also finished that game hurt — just as Glennon closed out the loss in Miami despite his concussion.

Jones tried to talk his way into playing against the Dolphins, saying near the end of the week that he felt “much better,” but team doctors disagreed with Jones’ assessment of his own readiness. Judge said Friday the QB would move forward week-to-week.

“We don’t have any any answers on the immediate future yet, but his status for this week we’ll be he’ll be out,” Judge said. “I’m not going to go into any specifics about the injury.”

However, New York felt compelled to announce Saturday that it had decided not to place Jones on the injured reserve list (IR), which mandatorily sidelines a player three weeks once he receives the designation.

Judge had not changed his tune on Jones much as of Sunday, saying little on the QB’s condition other than that it remained a question mark.

“I’ll check with the doctors (Monday) and continue with progression,” Judge said. “They’ll continue to evaluate him and when they deem he’s ready to return to contact and play full, then we’ll have them out there playing.”

Judge did tell media members Sunday that Glennon would be the starter next week against the Los Angeles Chargers if Jones could not go. The comment inadvertently revealed the developing nature of Glennon’s condition when just minutes later the team reported that its backup had suffered the head injury, bringing his status against the Chargers into question as well.

Just like Jones, Glennon has a shot to play Sunday, but he will have to pass the NFL’s concussion protocol within the next several days for it to even be a possibility.

Giants May be Forced to Turn to New, Third-String Addition

While difficult to put an exact status on Jones or Glennon due to the variable natures of their injuries and New York’s unwillingness to elaborate on them any further than the team already has, it is fair to say the Giants’ situation is likely trending toward a third option at quarterback.

It’s also fair to say that option is not likely one that the Giants’ coaching staff is excited about needing to exercise out of sheer desperation.

The only other quarterback on the team’s active roster is third-stringer Jake Fromm, signed off the Buffalo Bills‘ practice squad only one week ago. The 23-year-old, who the Bills selected out of Georgia in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft, has never thrown a pass in a regular season game.

New York could also turn to rookie QB Brian Lewerke, formerly of Michigan State, who is part of the team’s practice squad.

The Giants (4-8) are essentially playing for their season against the Chargers next Sunday, December 12.