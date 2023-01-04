Former Giants QB Flop Signs With Collapsing AFC Team: Report

According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, the Miami Dolphins are signing former New York Giants quarterback Mike Glennon to their practice squad.

The Dolphins are preparing for the possibility that both Tua Tagovailoa (head) and Teddy Bridgewater (dislocated pinkie) are not available in their Week 18 season finale against the New York Jets.

Rookie seventh-round pick Skylar Thompson has the chance to start as signal-caller, which would give Glennon the task to handle backup duties.

After looking like one of the NFL’s most dominant teams earlier in the season with an 8-3 record, the Dolphins are now just 8-8 and on the verge of missing the playoffs.

Miami needs to beat the Jets and see the Buffalo Bills beat the Patriots to secure a wild-card berth.

Mike Glennon’s Giants Career

A product of North Carolina State University, Glennon was drafted by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the third round in the 2013 NFL draft. He has not been with the same team in consecutive seasons since his Bucs rookie deal expired after the 2016 campaign. The 6-foot-7 quarterback has bounced to the Chicago Bears, Arizona Cardinals, then-Oakland Raiders, Jacksonville Jaguars and Giants over the past five seasons.

Glennon was forced into action by a Daniel Jones neck injury last year and struggled mightily, completing a career-low 53.9% of his passes and finishing his four-start run with four touchdown passes and 10 interceptions.

The one thing Glennon had going for him last season was that he wasn’t Jake Fromm, who’s known for consecutive quarterback sneaks near their own goal line.

Still, Glennon is 0-9 over the past two years as a starter. He also underwent wrist surgery in January 2022.

The NC State product has led his teams to a 6-25 record in his nine seasons since entering the league in 2013. In 40 career NFL games, Glennon has thrown for 7025 yards, 47 touchdowns and 35 interceptions.

ESPN Credits Young Lineman

On January 2, ESPN’s Bill Barnwell wrote his choices for the NFL’s 2022 All-Pro Team and he selected Giants’ Andrew Thomas to the First-Team at left tackle.

“I saw a three-way race between Jedrick Wills (Cleveland Browns), (Laremy) Tunsil (Houston Texans) and Thomas, who has become a building block protecting Daniel Jones for the Giants,” Barnwell wrote. “Wills has become the most ferocious run-blocker of the three, but Thomas has been a prototypical left tackle for a team that desperately needed a reliable tackle. He also has committed just one penalty to Tunsil’s 10 and Wills’ nine while allowing a mere two sacks.”

It wasn’t always easy for the 2020 first-round pick Thomas, who had a disappointing rookie season. However, that season was faced with COVID-19 as a major obstacle, which hurt many of the rookies’ developments due to rookie mini camps being canceled and drastically less practice time.

Since then, Thomas has improved substantially over the last two seasons and has emerged as one of the top young offensive tackles in the NFL. He has started every game this year and has given up only two sacks total, according to Barnwell.

Barnwell listed Houston Texans left tackle Laremy Tunsil as the runner-up to Thomas.