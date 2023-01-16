Two Giants Coaches Requested for HC Interviews by AFC’s Biggest Bust: Report

Fresh off a playoff victory over the Minnesota Vikings, the New York Giants gave a great impression to the NFL world — and specifically to teams that need a head coach.

On January 16, Indianapolis Colts reportedly requested to interview two Giants coaches, defensive coordinator Wink Martindale and offensive coordinator Mike Kafka, for their head coaching job.

The #Colts put in a request to interview #Giants OC Mike Kafka for their head coaching job, per source. This was already in the works. But pretty good timing after Kafka’s offense put on a show in Minnesota. The #Panthers and #Texans want to speak with him, too. A hot candidate. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 16, 2023

Colts requested permission to interview Giants’ DC Wink Martindale for their HC job, per source. Martindale’s defense is fresh off Sunday’s wild-card win over Minnesota, when his unit shut down Vikings’ WR Justin Jefferson. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 16, 2023

It was reported last week that the Houston Texans and Carolina Panthers have also requested to speak with Kafka.

Giants head coach Brian Daboll told reporters on January 16 that Kafka won’t do head coaching interviews before their Divisional Round matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles on January 21. Still, it’s expected that Kafka and Martindale will eventually interview for head coaching vacancies following the conclusion of the regular season.

Daboll was appreciative of the Giants’ coaching staff the day after the team’s victory in Super Wild Card Weekend.

“Very thankful for all of the assistants on the staff who work with all the players, especially the guys who had to come in and step up,” Daboll said on January 16.

More on Colts’ Situation

The Colts have conducted seven interviews since the regular season ended last week. They fired Frank Reich during the season and the team hired former Colts great Jeff Saturday as an interim head coach. After winning in his coaching debut, the Colts would lose seven straight games, including losing 38-10 to the Giants in Week 17.

Indy entered the 2022 season as a team projected to finish in the top half of the NFL standings. They would finish the regular season with a 4-13 record and now have the 4th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

After the worst season of his career, Colts veteran quarterback Matt Ryan is likely to be moved after just one season in Indy. That means the Colts could be preparing to draft a quarterback in the first round, which could be enticing for an offensive mind like Kafka, as he would be getting a young playmaker that he could mold into his offense.

As for the defense, the Colts ranked 31st in team pass rush rate, according to ESPN. Martindale would be the perfect match for a team like the Colts that needs an identity with their defensive line.

The Colts’ head coaching search will be led by general manager Chris Ballard, but the decision ultimately resides with owner Jim Irsay.

Giants Fans React to Reported Interviews

With Kafka calling plays, the Giants went from finishing at No. 31 in total yards and points scored last season to No. 15 in points and No. 18 in yards in 2022. Despite dealing with numerous injuries on defense, Martindale’s unit ranked No. 17 in yards allowed.

Twitter users reacted to the Colts requesting interviews with Kafka and Martindale for their head coaching vacancy.

“Let us keep wink and Kafka one more year atleast,” one Giants fan tweeted.

Let us keep wink and Kafka one more year atleast — 🖕🏾 (@FreeGjr) January 16, 2023

“I’m confident that Daboll could find a replacement for Kafka. Probably could be someone already on the coaching staff. But boy if we lose Wink… that’s gonna be tough. I don’t see him leaving right away tho,” another Giants fan wrote.

I’m confident that Daboll could find a replacement for Kafka. Probably could be someone already on the coaching staff. But boy if we lose Wink… that’s gonna be tough. I don’t see him leaving right away tho. — NY Sports Guy (@_NYSportsGuy) January 16, 2023

“Kafka is gone come to grips with it now and we’re gonna be just fine,” another Giants fan user wrote.