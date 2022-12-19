Giants Can ‘Target’ No. 2 Pick to Replace Daniel Jones

Daniel Jones is a free agent the New York Giants could struggle to bring back in 2023. General manager Joe Schoen also has to secure the future of running back Saquon Barkley, so the Giants “could target” a “short-term solution” to replace Jones.

Mitch Trubisky fits the bill as a quarterback with ties to Giants head coach Brian Daboll. The latter worked with Trubisky as the backup to Josh Allen when Daboll called the offense for the Buffalo Bills.

Daboll is sure to appreciate Trubisky’s dual-threat skills. He’s an elusive and powerful runner, attributes that helped make him the second-overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft by the Chicago Bears.

Things haven’t worked out for Trubisky with the Pittsburgh Steelers this season. The veteran lost the starting job to rookie Kenny Pickett, but ESPN’s Bill Barnwell believes “the Steelers will likely cut Trubisky this offseason, so the Giants could target him as a Jones replacement.”

History Could Make Risky QB Ploy Work

Replacing Jones with Trubisky would be something of a damp squib for most fans. It would also be a risky move, but Daboll’s history getting the most out of mobile quarterbacks could make it work.

There’s direct history since, as Barnwell noted, “Schoen and coach Brian Daboll arrived from Buffalo, where they had Mitch Trubisky last season. Trubisky threw only eight passes during his lone year there, and the Giants didn’t make any sort of significant effort to sign him in free agency this offseason.”

Although Daboll and Schoen didn’t rush to reunite with Trubisky at MetLife Stadium, they might see the merit of getting some like-for-like insurance in case Jones leaves. Trubisky’s knowledge of Daboll’s playbook would make any transition a seamless one.

Designed QB runs have always been a staple of Daboll’s offense. They’ve worked to help Jones enjoy a career year.

The sixth player drafted in 2019 has rushed for 583 yards and five touchdowns on 105 attempts, all career-high marks. Many of his yards have come on read-option plays like this score against Trubisky’s old team the Bears back in Week 4:

Okayyyyyyyyyy Daniel 😎 📺: FOX pic.twitter.com/zjqkX4vgoR — New York Giants (@Giants) October 2, 2022

Trubisky can still win on the same type of plays. He showcased his comfort as a rushing threat in the red zone by scoring this touchdown against the Cleveland Browns in Week 3:

There’s every reason to believe Trubisky could make the same impact in a Giants uniform. It sounds outlandish now, but Jones was a draft bust before Daboll and offensive coordinator Mike Kafka arrived and made him a more efficient passer.

He’s posted a career-best 90.5 rating, despite the Giants lacking elite talent at wide receiver or tight end. Jones is still seeing more of the field and making quicker reads.

Those are things Trubisky needs to improve to shed his own draft bust label. They are also the same qualities that Jones could parlay into the type of contract the Giants will struggle to afford.

Financial Balancing Act Facing Giants

Jones is playing well enough to keep his job, according to Super Bowl XXI MVP Phil Simms. The problem is brining Jones back will require a hefty investment.

Barnwell puts that investment at “a two-year deal in the $36 million to $40 million range.” It’s going to be a tall order when Barkley wants to be paid on a par with the top backs in the league, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo.

The Giants could tag Barkley, something Joel Corry of CBS Sports projects to cost $10,100,000. That and the type of contract Barnwell predicts would represent a significant drain on the $57,034,479 Spotrac.com expects Schoen to have under next year’s salary cap.

Schoen will need ample resources if he’s going to retain other core free agents, such as safety Julian Love and wide receiver Darius Slayton. Barkley and Jones will be the priority though.

Jones plays the more important position, but Barkely is more valuable. He’s rushed for 1,170 yards and nine touchdowns and also leads the Giants with 47 receptions.

Barkley has made life easier on Jones, with their combined rushing efforts defining Daboll’s offense. It worked best when both topped 100 yards on the ground during Week 7’s 23-17 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, per GiantsMuse:

Saquon Barkley:

24 Carries for 110 Yards (4.6 YPC) Daniel Jones:

11 Carries for 107 Yards (9.7 YPC) Do the Giants have the best rushing duo in the league?#TogetherBlue pic.twitter.com/FGjk4JAcia — GiantsMuse (@NYGiantsMuse) October 23, 2022

Finding another Barkley will be tough, but replacing Jones could be easier. Especially if it’s with a QB of the same physical type and versatility.

Trusting Daboll and Kafka to do for Trubisky what they’ve done for Jones, would let the Giants rest easy for a year and allow Schoen to work his way into drafting the team’s future at the position in 2024.