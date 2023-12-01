Giants Survey Reveals Most Frustrating NYG Player in 2023

When they return from the Week 13 bye, the New York Giants will attempt to go on an unlikely run that gets them back into the playoff conversation within a top-heavy NFC conference.

It’s still possible at 4-8, but it’d be a lot more probable if the Giants didn’t dig themselves such a deep hole to start the season. Part of the reason for that was the offensive line, and right tackle Evan Neal has taken the brunt of the criticism according to a recent fan survey by The Athletic.

Per 2,744 responses — tallied by beat writers Charlotte Carroll and Dan Duggan — a staggering 5.94% of fans voiced that the former first-round blocker “has been the source of the most frustration” in 2023.

The runner up was quarterback Daniel Jones with 31.5% of the vote, and no other player received more than 4% according to this poll. Of course, these results aren’t entirely shocking.

Giants RT Evan Neal Might Have Difficult Time Restoring Image in New York

Not only has Neal performed like a bust on the field, but he’s acted like one off of it too.

Fans likely remembered his insulting comments from earlier in the season when answering this survey. Neal referred to booing Giants supporters as “sheep” and “bandwagoners” after the Monday Night Football loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

The youngster was also criticized for insinuating that his critics “flip hot dogs and hamburgers somewhere.”

Not long after, Neal issued an apology after ESPN NYC radio host Don La Greca went off on him in a viral rant. Unfortunately, his words were too little late for most New Yorkers.

The other issue has been Neal’s lack of development — another obvious cause of frustration.

Whether it’s been nagging injuries or poor pass protection, the top-10 selection has not lived up to his draft status thus far. In fact, journeyman Tyre Phillips has outperformed him since returning to the organization.

“Evan [Neal] needs to play better,” NYG general manager Joe Schoen acknowledged during his bye week media session. “He knows that. Look forward to getting him back here when he’s healthy, but I think he’d admit there’s some things that he can do better, and we look forward to him continuing to improve.”

Between the off-the-field dramatics and the on-the-field struggles, it could be difficult for Neal to restore his image before the end of his rookie contract. If he’s able to play, the Alabama product will enter the final month of year two when the Giants return in Week 14.

Bleacher Report Suggests Giants Draft Insurance Policy for Evan Neal in 2024

During a team-by-team breakdown for Week 13, Bleacher Report suggested that the Giants target Oklahoma tackle Tyler Guyton in the 2024 draft — and the main reason was Neal.

“Evan Neal has infamously not worked out with the G-Men and the front office should look to find another option at right tackle,” the B/R staff wrote. “Guyton could be a good target as he currently holds a third-round grade on B/R’s NFL draft big board.”

Labeled a “steady riser” by Bleacher Report draft scout Brandon Thorn, the 6-foot-7 blocker was touted for his “very good athletic ability and tone-setting demeanor to impose his will on the majority of reps.”

Although there’s no guarantee Guyton will declare next spring, he’s another intriguing name to watch as the Giants look for insurance policies on Neal — and fans seem to agree that’s a top priority in 2024.

According to 82.6% of fans in the aforementioned survey from The Athletic, the Giants “biggest need outside of QB” is the offensive line. The only other position group that accounted for more than 2% of the vote was “offensive playmakers” (WR, RB, TE), which received 13.4%.