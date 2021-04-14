Blockbuster Giants Trade Proposal Facilitates Top QB to AFC Contender

There are two things we know about Dave Gettleman. First, he loves himself some hog mollies. Second, he absolutely refuses to trade back in the draft. The New York Giants general manager has been at the helm of eight drafts over his career (three with the Giants and five with the Panthers). During that time, he has never once moved back to collect additional draft capital.

In fact, of his 55 selections as a GM, he’s moved up just six times, picking at his team’s initial draft slot on 49 occasions. Simply put, it’s more than likely that the Giants will be the team turning the card in with the No. 11 pick come April 29th.

The Athletic’s Dan Duggan is also not sold on Gettleman pulling off a deal come draft day. However, with a quarterback-needy New England Patriots team just a few picks behind the G-Men, the beat reporter floats the idea of a Joe Judge-Bill Belichick relationship serving as the potential catalyst to force Gettleman’s hand.

Giants Move Back 4 Spots, Land 2 Extra Picks in Trade Proposal

It’s almost a foregone conclusion that three quarterbacks will come off the board with the first three selections come draft day. However, which quarterbacks those will be is still up for debate. Trevor Lawrence and Zach Wilson are projected to go one and two. Yet, it’s unclear who the 49ers will use the third overall selection on between the likes of Justin Fields, Mac Jones or Trey Lance.

From there, you could make the argument that with the Falcons committing to Matt Ryan and the Panthers dealing for Sam Darnold, one of those names above could remain on the board by the time the Giants get on the clock at pick 11. If this proves to be the case, Duggan tabs the Patriots as a “particularly intriguing possibility” due to Judge’s relationship with Belichick.

“Odds are that the Giants will stay put and make their pick at No. 11. But the potential trades with the Patriots are attractive,” Duggan wrote. “The Giants would still be in position to land a top prospect — and possibly the player they’d take at No. 11 — while adding at least a Day 2 pick. The Judge-Belichick relationship could help facilitate a rare Giants trade back if a top quarterback slides.”

Here’s the proposed trade Duggan mustered up:

New York Giants receive: 1st-round pick (No. 15 overall) 3rd-round pick (No. 96 overall) 4th-round pick (No. 139 overall)



New England Patriots receive: 1st-round pick (No. 11 overall)



Why This Deal for the Giants?

Duggan also floated the idea of numerous other trade packages in his column, including Bears and Saints proposals — although the latter doesn’t pick until 28th overall, meaning it would take quite the trade capital to entice the Giants.

When it comes down to it, a deal with the Pats is likely the most enticing. Draft day deals are readily made — or at least easier facilitated — based on previous relationships. Furthermore, moving back into the mid-teens looks to be a sweet spot when it comes to the Giants’ needs. The belief in many draft circles is that Big Blue is targeting either a wideout or a pass rusher with their first pick.

The class is loaded with receiving talent and with a likely run on quarterbacks, chances are the Giants can scoop a legitimate top-seven or eight talent with the 15th-overall pick. As for pass rushers, there is no player perceived as a blue-chip prospect in this class. Edge defenders such as Gregory Rousseau, Azeez Ojulari and Kwity Paye are all certainly intriguing talents, but likely to hear their names called in the mid to late-first round on draft day — meaning the G-Men could potentially have their pick of the litter should they swing this deal with the Pats.

