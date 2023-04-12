Giants Would Form ‘Scariest’ Duo With Blockbuster Trade

The New York Giants are one trade away from fielding a “terrifying” defense.

Pairing current Buccaneers Pro Bowler Devin White with offseason pickup Bobby Okereke would give defensive coordinator Wink Martindale an unstoppable linebacking duo, according to Fireside Giants’ Anthony Rivardo.

Devin White and Bobby Okereke playing alongside each other in Wink Martindale’s defense sounds like one of the scariest things an offense could face.#NYG #Giants https://t.co/JJola5ZWzf — Anthony Rivardo (@Anthony_Rivardo) April 11, 2023

Martindale could field his dream duo — and cause opposing offenses nightmares — for the right price.

White, a 2019 first-round pick, demanded a trade on April 11 over “frustrations” stemming from negotiations over a new contract, according to ESPN staff writer Jenna Laine. The Buccaneers don’t intent to trade him after picking up his fifth-year option worth $11.7 million, according to ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter.

Bucs’ Pro Bowl LB Devin White has in fact requested a trade, as @JennaLaineESPN reported. Bucs do not want to trade him, but he wants to be traded as he is coming up on his fifth-year option. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 11, 2023

Wanting to keep White and affording White are two separate issues, though.

According to Laine, the Buccaneers entered free agency “more than $55 million over the salary cap” and parted with players like running back Leonard Fournette, tackle Donovan Smith, tight end Cam Brate, and kicker Ryan Succop for cap relief.

Tampa Bay also lost safety Mike Edwards and cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting, two members of its 2019 draft class spearheaded by White that helped win Super Bowl LV in 2021.

The Giants currently possess only $2.29 million in cap space, per OverTheCap. But adding a talent like White might be be worth the financial strain, according to writers like Rivardo and Big Blue View’s Rivka Boord.

“The Giants’ defense is structured with an attack mindset,” Boord wrote. “And it could be that White’s upside is worthwhile to Martindale.”

Here’s what else you need to know about White’s trade request and his potential fit in New York.

Is Devin White A Fit With The Giants Defense?

White is a 25-year-old former Pro Bowler and All Pro with 62 career starts to his name.

His fit in Martindale’s pressure-heavy scheme is undeniable, too.

New York topped the league by blitzing on nearly 40 percent of snaps, according to Pro Football Reference. The strength of White’s game? Getting after opposing quarterbacks.

“Few defenses ask an off-ball linebacker to rush more, as his 144 pass rushes in 2022 were second among off-ball linebackers,” Boord wrote. “Correspondingly, White had the most pressures among them with 32, as well as 5.5 sacks. Among 33 off-ball linebackers with at least 50 pass rushes, White’s 22.2% pressure rate ranked seventh.”

White thrives as a blitzer; Martindale loves to blitz. Paired with a better pass defender like Okereke, White might also be able to pass the 47.6 coverage grade he received from Pro Football Focus in 2022.

Per Next Gen Stats, Okereke held up admirably as the most-targeted coverage linebacker in football last season.

Bobby Okereke was tested often in 2022, facing the most targets of any linebacker (78). Okereke held his own in coverage, allowing -2.3 receptions over expected and 5.9 yards/target.#TogetherBlue https://t.co/NYgshzCiTh pic.twitter.com/VAExS59vsT — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) March 13, 2023

To summarize:Okereke’s strengths could compliment White very well. The Giants, who haven’t had a true Pro Bowl linebacker since Antonio Pierce in 2006, might suddenly have two.

What Would Devin White Cost In A Giants Trade?

White doesn’t want a new home without a new contract. To even enter a trade conversation, general manager Joe Schoen would have to be willing to surrender assets and a big new deal.

Trade compensation would be steep. The Ravens paid a second and fifth-round pick to acquire linebacker Roquan Smith from the Bears last season. Tampa Bay would “likely” look for a similar package in return, according to Boord.

“If Tampa does choose to unload White, they’re not going to do it for pennies on the dollar,” Boord wrote. “Smith’s trade from Chicago to Baltimore for a second- and fifth-round pick will likely be Tampa’s comp, although White is not nearly the player that Smith is.”

Suppose a White trade cost the Giants the 59th and 209th overall picks in the second and sixth round, respectively. The two players picked at those spots last year were LSU guard Ed Engram and Virginia Tech offensive tackle Luke Tenuta — and neither is on White’s level.

Wrote Boord: “If the cost was a second-round pick, though, is the known of White’s abilities more worthwhile than the unknown of the potential pick?”

It’s not as simple as that, however. New York would also need to pay White the long-term deal Laine and Schefter reported he’s not currently getting from Tampa Bay.

Spotrac lists White’s value at $20 million per year over four years — $10 million more per year over the same contract length as Okereke. That’d place him in the same contractual conversation as Smith and newly-signed Bears linebacker Tremaine Edmunds.

Whether Big Blue should hamper its cap situation for a second star linebacker is up for debate. But there’s no arguing the type of addition White could be if he ever landed in New York.