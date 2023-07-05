Saquon Barkley Leads Likely Trade Candidates On Giants Roster: Report

The New York Giants won’t hit the field again until training camp.

When they do, their roster could be primed for a tune up.

Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox suggested three trade candidates “New York could look to move before Week 1,” including star running back Saquon Barkley, receiver Sterling Shepard, and defensive lineman Leonard Williams.

All three players could hit free agency in 2024. Any Barkley, Shepard, or Williams deals would need to eclipse what New York could receive in compensatory draft picks next offseason.

Any interested team would very likely need to give Barkley and Williams top-of-market new contracts, too.

Blockbuster trades are unlikely this late in an offseason. But general manager Joe Schoen could continue his roster remake by exporting big names and importing better fits for his long-term vision. And Big Blue would also free up much-needed cap space with these hypothetical trades, per Knox and Spotrac.

“After training camp opens on July 25, the Giants could identify weaknesses or experience injuries that leave them looking for additional help,” Knox wrote. “The issue is that New York has just $4.1 million in cap space remaining, which could make signing a notable player outright extremely difficult. The solution could come from the trade market.”

Here’s what you need to know about New York’s willingness to make some midsummer deals:

Star RB Saquon Barkley Leads Giants Trade Candidate Trio

A Barkley trade seems like the likeliest of Knox’s three outlined moves.

There’s no “hard-and-fast” updates on negotiations between the Giants and their 1,300-yard rusher, per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. But Barkley is looking for a contract structure the team has been unwilling to provide so far.

“There is at least some level of optimism that these sides can come to an agreement at some point,” Fowler said on SportsCenter, via GiantsWire. “They’ve been talking throughout the offseason. Giants ownership values Barkley; he’s considered a centerpiece-type player for them. But Barkley wants a stronger contract structure, most likely stronger guarantees in how that contract is structured. So, Giants have to find a sweet spot there.”

The Giants would have to find a pivot without that sweet spot, though.

Trading Barkley could help recoup the $10.09 million franchise tender he’s slotted for in 2023. That would bring Big Blue’s cap space to around $14 million, which would be the 12th-most space by Spotrac’s updated league records.

Some interested teams could include the Chicago Bears, Buffalo Bills, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. And each club could offer New York a “prolific (trade) package,” per Knox.

“Barkley is a special back when he’s healthy, and he would almost assuredly garner a prolific package on the trade market,” Knox wrote. “Christian McCaffrey, for example, netted the Carolina Panthers second-, third- and fourth-round picks in the 2023 draft plus a 2024 fifth-rounder.”

That kind of package will look increasingly enticing as Barkley’s holdout goes on. And despite that recent upshot in optimism, a Barkley move could still be in the best long-term interests of the club.

Sterling Shepard, Leonard Williams Could Also Land On Giants’ Summer Trade Block

Big Blue seems content to enter another season with both Shepard and Williams on the roster.

Knox believes that could change if New York likes what it sees from other players at Shepard and Williams’ positions in camp though.

Schoen brought coaching staff favorite Shepard back on a one-year, $1.3 million deal. But he also brought Darius Slayton back, imported free agents like Parris Campbell, and drafted Jalin Hyatt in the third round of the 2023 NFL draft.

Add it all together and there might not be a “defined role available” for Shepard when the receiving depth chart is sorted out, per Knox.

“With none of his 2023 salary guaranteed, Shepard will be a prime cut candidate if he doesn’t emerge as one of the team’s top four or five receivers in camp. However, New York might be able to flip him to a receiver-needy team willing to take a flier.”

Flipping Williams could be even more lucrative for New York.

The 29-year-old currently carries the third-highest player cap hit ($32.3 million) in the entire NFL, according to Spotrac. Only quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes ($39.7 million) and Ryan Tannehill ($36.6 million) are costlier to their teams available space.

That cost, coupled with offseason defensive line additions and a dip Williams’ recent sack production, makes Knox think the veteran out of USC could find himself on the Giants’ trade block soon.

“Williams is.. set to carry a cap hit of $32.3 million in 2023,” noted Knox. “While trading him would trigger a dead-cap charge of $2.2 million, it would also save $18 million off the 2023 salary cap. That’s far from an insignificant amount, and it represents money with which general manager Joe Schoen could address any emerging needs.”