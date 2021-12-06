NFL Insider Reveals Daniel Jones’ Status vs. Chargers: Report

After watching backup quarterback Mike Glennon struggle immensely in the Giants‘ 20-9 loss to the Miami Dolphins on Dec. 5, the team is eager to have Daniel Jones return to the starting lineup.

Unfortunately, the Giants will likely have to wait at least another week after Jones underwent a number of additional tests on his neck on Monday.

According to NFL Insider Adam Schefter, following his visit with doctors and specialists, Jones is “unlikely” to suit up against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Dec. 12.

After further visits with Giants doctors and specialists to have his neck injury evaluated, QB Daniel Jones is unlikely to play Sunday vs. Chargers, per sources. Team hopes Jones won’t miss much more time, but Jake Fromm, signed off Buffalo’s PS, could be in line to start Sunday. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 6, 2021

As Schefter went onto report, the Giants are hoping that Jones won’t miss much more time beyond this week. But for now, newly signed quarterback Jake Fromm could be in line to start this Sunday.

And that is because Glennon suffered a concussion during the Giants’ defeat in Miami yesterday. Regardless, Glennon had a rough go against the Dolphins’ defense, passing for 187 yards on 23-of-44 attempts.

Glennon, 31, threw one interception and failed to put his team in the end zone, as the Giants were forced to settle for three field goals.

Now, Fromm, who was signed off the Buffalo Bills‘ practice squad last week, will have to get up to speed in a hurry if he is going to start under center for the Giants when they play the Chargers in six days.

Tough Task for Fromm

Not only will be it be difficult for Fromm to prepare himself to make his first NFL start this week, but he will be forced to do so without a key member of the Giants’ coaching staff by his side.

As Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record revealed, quarterback coach Jerry Schuplinski and offensive quality control coach Nick Williams were the two individuals held responsible for helping Fromm get acclimated in the Giants’ offense.

Both QB coach Jerry Schuplinski and offensive quality control coach Nick Williams worked with Jake Fromm to get him up to speed.

With Schuplinski in quarantine after positive COVID test, would imagine Williams steps up on field. Schuplinski can still be involved remotely. — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) December 6, 2021

However, Schuplinski tested positive for Covid-19, which head coach Joe Judge told reporters on Dec. 6. This means he will likely be absent from practice and game action this week, leaving the bulk of the heavy lifting in Williams’ hands.

Fortunately, Schuplinski will still be able to participate in virtual meetings. But with Williams left as the lone individual of the pair to deal with the face-to-face portion, expect offensive coordinator Freddie Kitchens to play a larger role in Fromm’s adjustment as well.

Fromm was selected in the fifth-round of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Buffalo Bills, but has yet to appear in an NFL game. The Giants signed the 23-year-old off the Bills’ practice squad back on Nov. 30.

As Fromm also told reporters, he spent his rookie season with the Bills in quarantine last year. While he was a member of the team in 2020, he was only with them on a part-time basis, per Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record.

A Storied Past

Although Fromm has yet to receive an opportunity in the NFL, he endured a storied past leading up to Draft day.

Fromm was a five-star recruit coming out of high school, and his senior season at Houston County High School was documented in a popular Netflix series QB1: Beyond the Lights, created by Peter Berg.

During his senior campaign, Fromm was named to USA TODAY’s All-American team in 2016.

While he initially committed to the University of Alabama, he ultimately changed his decision to the University of Georgia.

Upon arriving at Georgia, Fromm replaced starting quarterback Jacob Eason, who suffered an injury in the first game of the regular season, and never looked back.

And the rest is history, as Fromm led the Bulldogs to a National Championship appearance as a true freshman. Although his team fell to Alabama in this contest, Fromm won an SEC title, earned SEC Freshman of the Year and was recognized as Freshman All-American in 2017.

For the remainder of his collegiate career, Fromm led his team to Rose Bowl and Sugar Bowl victories. He also threw for 8,224 yards and 78 touchdowns to just 18 interceptions in three seasons as the Bulldogs’ quarterback.