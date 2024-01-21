QB Tommy DeVito Gets Candid on Future With Giants: Exclusive

New York Giants quarterback Tommy DeVito was one of the pleasant surprises of the NFL season. During an exclusive interview with Heavy Sports, DeVito discussed his future with the team, golf game and partnership with Marriott Bonvoy.

DeVito was candid about his future admitting that he has not had conversations with the Giants about his role moving forward. The signal-caller noted that it feels similar to when he started last season on the practice squad.

“Honestly, I haven’t had any conversations [with the Giants on his role],” DeVito explained during a January 16, 2024 interview. “I’m just going to continue to do what I did getting to this point. Keep my head down and work. Obviously, all the external noise is there now, so continue to filter that out.

“A couple months ago when I was on practice squad, I think I was kind of in a similar situation. I don’t know what’s going to happen, right?” DeVito continued. “I have two guys ahead of me. D.J. [Daniel Jones] just got a brand new contract. Tyrod’s [Taylor] been in the league for 13, 14 years. I see the writing on the wall. ‘Practice squad is going to be my deal this year.’ And obviously, it’s a physical game, things happen, injuries happen. I was kind of thrust into a different situation.”

New York Giants QB Tommy DeVito Is Under Contract Through 2024

DeVito is on a two-year, $1.6 million contract that runs through the 2024 season. Now, there is more of a pathway to DeVito potentially at least holding the backup role in 2024. Tyrod Taylor will be a free agent in the coming months.

As DeVito referenced, Daniel Jones signed a massive four-year, $160 million deal that is slated to run through 2026. New York does not have an out in Jones’ contract until 2025. As for what this season taught DeVito, life in the NFL means expecting the unexpected. Moving forward, DeVito wants to be “ready for any opportunity” knowing that things can quickly change.

“So, that was probably the best thing that could have happened for me this young and especially this early on in my career,” DeVito added. “Knowing that one, two plays away [from the field], really is a real thing.

“So, always stay ready, even though I was. But even more so now, because I don’t know what situation is to come. Obviously, with the draft coming up, free agency, everything that goes on in the NFL because it’s a business. So, I’ll continue to stay ready and make sure that I’m ready for any opportunity that comes forward.”

Marriott Bonvoy Members Can Bid on a Super Bowl LVIII Package That Includes Golfing With Saquon Barkley & Tommy DeVito

DeVito and Giants teammate Saquon Barkley are teaming up with Marriott Bonvoy to provide fans with an amazing opportunity. Marriott Bonvoy members can bid on an opportunity to share a tee time with DeVito and Barkley at a Las Vegas area golf course ahead of Super Bowl LVIII. The Marriott Bonvoy Moments experience also includes tickets to the Super Bowl and a five-night stay at The Cosmopolitan in Vegas.

“It’s going to be an awesome experience,” DeVito noted. “Looking forward to whoever is going to be with us. It’s going to be fun. It’s going to be high energy. Looking forward to it.”