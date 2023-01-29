Giants Urged to Target $25 Million Super Bowl Champion

The New York Giants are projected to have $44 million in cap space this offseason, which puts enter the 2023 offseason which puts Brian Daboll and Joe Schoen among the top-five teams with the most money to spend in 2023, per Spotrac. Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox names Buccaneers linebacker Lavonte David as a player that should be atop the Giants’ free agent “targets.”

After an upset win over the Minnesota Vikings in the Wild Card round and getting shellacked by the Philadelphia Eagles in the divisional round, the Giants have a chance to upgrade their defense.

Knox believes David is the right man for the Giants, who lack an identity in their linebacker core — especially in terms of stopping the run.

“The biggest defensive priority, though, should be finding a standout run-stuffer to lead the linebacker corps,” Knox wrote on January 21. “An inability to contain the run was one of New York’s biggest liabilities in 2022.”

Lavonte David Likely to Receive Short-Term Deal

David has spent 11 seasons in the NFL – all with the Buccaneers. He became a key role during Tampa Bay’s Super Bowl run during the 2020 season. Following the Super Bowl win, the Bucs signed David to a two-year, $25 million contract, but the linebacker will once again be a free agent this offseason.

The 33-year-old David posted 124 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, three sacks, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery playing in all 17 games this season for Tampa Bay. The veteran defender had an 84.1 overall grade from Pro Football Focus in 2022, including a valuable 88.5 grade for his coverage play.

For his career, David has notched more than 100 tackles in nine of his 11 NFL seasons. He stands as one of the greats, with the most solo tackles (947) and fumble recoveries (18) in the NFL since 2012.

According to Spotrac, David is projected to receive a one-year, $9.7 million contract in the offseason. It’s likely he will take a short-term deal to finish up his productive career.

Following the Bucs’ NFC Wild Card loss to the Dallas Cowboys, David reflected on his time with Tampa and discussed how he would like to finish his career in Tampa Bay when talking about the question marks concerning his future.

“Oh yeah, of course, of course,” David said, via WFLA. “Who wouldn’t? They entrusted me with 11 years and I’ve been a captain eight or nine of those 11 years. I’ve definitely enjoyed my time here and would love to finish my career here. But like I said, I’ve just got a lot to think about right now so I’m just going to take this time and embrace this moment.”

Giants Have Key In-House Decisions to Make in Free Agency

The New York Giants will have questions in the offseason about retaining impending free agents such as Daniel Jones, Saquon Barkley and Julian Love. However, there are some potential moves to free up more cap space for general manager Joe Schoen.

Big Blue can make other adjustments to save money for next season. For instance, the team has the option to restructure Leonard Williams’ contract, which could save the Giants over $8 million, per OverTheCap.

A redefined extension for Williams would also increase the Giants’ chances of nabbing a new contract for All-Pro defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence.