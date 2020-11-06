Giants Zeroing in on Dave Gettleman’s Replacement: Report

The New York Giants are fast approaching their seventh losing season over the last eight years. In fact, another three losses and Big Blue logs their fourth consecutive 10-loss season and third under general manager Dave Gettleman. Safe to say, the hog molly-obsessed overseer of “computer folks” is on thin ice.

If the Giants do opt to pull the plug on Gettleman after a three year run of disappointment, there’s a belief brewing in NFL circles that the potential front-runner to fill Gettleman’s void in New York currently resides in Massachusetts.

According to CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora, New England Patriots personnel executive Nick Caserio will reportedly be near the top of the Giants’ list of GM candidates this offseason should the team decide to make a change. Some within the Giants organization believe that change should have been made last season, per La Canfora.

Caserio is In Demand

A key cog in the Patriots’ front office since 2001, Caserio appears in high demand heading into next offseason and is likely destined to land his first general manager job, if not with the Giants then elsewhere.

The Houston Texans attempted to poach Caserio from New England last offseason but were quickly shut down by tampering charges filed by the Patriots. With that said, Caserio signed a new contract extension with the Patriots, near days after the charges were filed, a contract which “does not contain language that prevents him from interviewing” for GM gigs, per ProFootballRumors.

Follow Heavy on Giants Facebook for all the latest stories, rumors and viral content!

Caserio’s Ties to Giants are Huge

If Caserio does venture off, it likely won’t be too far, as it is believed that remaining in the northeastern region would appeal to the exec, La Canfora notes. In that case, a move to New York would appear to be a logical one.

The Giants’ current front office/coaching situation is atypical for an NFL franchise. Usually, if a GM is given the boot, it likely means the head coach is bound to follow. However, that will almost certainly not be the case for first-year head coach Joe Judge, who has made a strong impression on the organization, players and fans since arriving in New York just 10 months ago.

While Judge appears to be well-liked in NFL circles, the fact that a new GM wouldn’t be able to handpick their preferred head coach will almost certainly deter some candidates. The good news in Caserio’s case is his connection to Big Blue’s current coaching staff should soften, if not eliminate that drawback.

During Caserio’s now 19 year run in New England, he worked extensively alongside Judge (2012-2019) and Giants’ defensive coordinator Patrick Graham (2009-2015) during their respective stints with the Patriots.

Caserio’s Background as a Player & Coach

Aside from his brilliance as a front office exec, Caserio has an intriguing background as both a player and a coach. From 1995 through 1998, Caserio played quarterback for John Carroll University. After his playing career ended he went on to man a graduate assistant gig for two seasons at Saginaw Valley State. He made the jump to Central Michigan in 2001 under the same role before being hired by New England as a personnel assistant.

In 2002, Caserio served as an offensive coaching assistant. The following season he would hand over his clipboard and whistle to take a job as an area scout. From there, Caserio would go on to work his way up the ladder in New England to his current role as director of player personnel. Yet, not before a one-year return to the sidelines, spending 2007 as the Patriots’ wide receivers coach, a role Joe Judge knows quite well.

For More Giants Content Follow @VinnySomma on Twitter.