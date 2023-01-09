Giants Starter Takes Shot at Vikings Fans Prior to Playoff Matchup

The New York Giants will get a rematch after their 27-24 Christmas Eve loss to the Minnesota Vikings. Both teams square off in an NFC Super Wild Card Weekend matchup on January 15 at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Vikings fans will surely pack U.S. Bank Stadium in their first playoff game of the season. However, Giants offensive lineman Nick Gates wasn’t impressed with the noise level from their previous clash.

“Actually, I thought it would be a lot louder,” Gates told ESPN’s Jordan Raanan, following the Giants’ 22-16 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 18. “I thought especially when our offense is out there they would be a lot louder out there. But you know, they’re Midwest people. They’re too nice. I can say it because I went to Nebraska. I went to Nebraska. I include myself in that one.”

Gates also said if the Giants had played a clean game “it would have been a different story.” New York had one of their punts blocked and an interception in the fourth quarter. The Vikings eventually won after a 61-yard field goal from Greg Joseph with time expiring.

It’s possible Gates gave the No. 3 seed Vikings bulletin board material.

Either way, the No. 6 seed Giants will get their first taste of the playoffs since 2016.

Giants Speak on Vikings Rematch

The majority of the Giants’ starters, including running back Saquon Barkley, did not play in their season finale.

Barkley told reporters Sunday about the first game against the Vikings and how he expected to play Minnesota again after that game.

“Actually, I talked to some of the guys after the game against Minnesota and said, ‘We’ll see you guys again,’” Barkley said, via Raanan. “It was a great matchup (in Minnesota). It was a great game.”

After enduring four losing seasons, the 25-year-old Barkley is in the playoffs for the first time and is cherishing this opportunity.

“Obviously they came out with the win. But we’re excited because this is the stuff you dream about as a kid in the National Football League. Not many people on this team had an opportunity to play in the playoffs. It has been a tough couple years here and we finally have our shot. We feel we have a balanced team that complements each other really well. It’s a one-week season now.”

First-year head coach Brian Daboll didn’t take long after their loss to Philadelphia to think about the road ahead for Wild Card Weekend.

“We’ve got to take these buses home, get in the training room, get in the meeting room and have our best week of preparation,” Daboll told reporters.

Giants QB Daniel Jones Has Plenty of Confidence

Fourth-year quarterback Daniel Jones posted career bests in passing yards (3205) and interceptions (5) while throwing for 15 touchdowns. He also ran for 708 yards and scored seven rushing touchdowns, which were both top-five for quarterbacks this year.

Jones rested in Week 18, but he is now ready for what’s lying ahead against Minnesota.

“We’re a confident group,” Jones said, via the New York Post. “I think we’re playing good football right now.”

Just like Barkley, Jones has gone through some losing seasons in New York. But that’s in the past, and the present is a football team that has confidence in one another.

“I have a ton of belief in our team, in our guys, and what we can do, what we can accomplish,” Jones said. “I think it’s important that we believe in one another.”

“I think we’re a confident team regardless of who we are playing. Like I said, we’ll study the film, see what we can do better, but we’re looking forward to the opportunity.”