Giants Starter Mocks Vikings Fans After Huge Playoff Win

New York Giants offensive lineman Nick Gates shushed the Minnesota Vikings home crowd on January 15 after a 31-24 playoff win on the road during Super Wild Card Weekend and there’s plenty of context as to why the 27-year-old made that action.

nick gates was right pic.twitter.com/ZxdaGUhVeB — Jim Lahey is a Drunk (@immowingtheair) January 16, 2023

In Week 16, the Giants lost 27-24 to the Vikings. However, once the teams were set for a rematch in the playoffs, Gates gave a quote that he wasn’t impressed with the Vikings’ noise level in U.S. Bank Stadium.

“Actually, I thought it would be a lot louder,” Gates told ESPN’s Jordan Raanan, following the Giants’ 22-16 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 18. “I thought especially when our offense is out there they would be a lot louder out there. But you know, they’re Midwest people. They’re too nice. I can say it because I went to Nebraska. I went to Nebraska. I include myself in that one.”

So in the first quarter against the Giants, the Vikings posted Gates’ comments on the jumbotron. They even tracked the decibels of the playoff crowd, which was tracked at 121.8 decibels.

Gates would get the last laugh.

“You ain’t loud anymore, you’re quiet now,” Gates said to cameras on his way to the locker room, via SNY Giants Videos.

THE BOYS ARE BUZZIN pic.twitter.com/8jB11qinz3 — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) January 16, 2023

The Giants will now play the Philadelphia Eagles in the Divisional Round. Wide receiver Darius Slayton is definitely prepared for the task at hand against a hostile environment in Philly.

“I’m sure the atmosphere is going to be insane,” Slayton said after Sunday’s win, via Tom Rock of Newsday. “Plenty of boos and middle fingers for us. But we look forward to it.”

Brian Daboll Gets Honest on Daniel Jones

The Giants made a major turnaround in 2022 after finishing 4-13 last season. They did so thanks to the tutelage of head coach Brian Daboll, as well as improvement and durability from quarterback Daniel Jones.

On Sunday, Jones completed 24 of 35 passes for 301 yards, two touchdowns and zero interceptions. In the ground game, he added 78 yards on a career-high 17 rushing attempts.

Daboll was complimentary about Jones and that he’s continued to show his abilities throughout the year.

“Look Daniel, I’ve said it all year, he’s been good for us,” Daboll said after the playoff victory, via Giants.com. “He continues to be good for us. And he played a good game. There’s a lot of other people that played a good game, too, to help him play a good game. He’ll be the first to admit it. But as the leader of our football team, I’m proud of him.”

Jones also became the first quarterback in NFL postseason history to throw for 300+ yards, two plus touchdowns and add 70 or more yards on the ground, according to NFL Research.

“It’s a big win for us,” Jones said Sunday, via Giants.com. “Obviously a big playoff game. I thought we played well in all three phases and did enough to win the game. We’ll enjoy it tonight, but we have a lot of work to do moving forward.”

Giants Injury Updates After Win Over Vikings

Giants edge defender Azeez Ojulari was ruled out in the second half of Sunday’s contest with a quad injury. According to Sports Illustrated’s Patricia Traina, Ojulari told reporters that he took a knee to his quad and couldn’t play through the injury.

Ojulari will have tests done on January 16 to make sure of the extent of his injury. The second-year defender has dealt with a pair of quad injuries earlier this season and was coming back from an ankle injury suffered in Week 16 against the Vikings.

Meanwhile, Giants defensive back Jason Pinnock was carted off in the fourth quarter after making a tackle on a kickoff return. He was ruled out with an abdomen injury and the Giants announced after the game that he was transported to a local hospital.