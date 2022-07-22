‘No Love For Daniel Jones’: Madden 23 Quarterback Ratings Revealed

The slander grows by the day.

The New York Giants‘ Madden ratings have been revealed with the popular video game franchise’s Madden 23 release set for August 19th. In what shouldn’t come as much of a surprise, Saquon Barkley is the team’s highest-rated player, coming in at 86 overall. The top 10 is rounded out by DE Leonard Williams (83), CB Adoree’ Jackson (82), WR Sterling Shepard (82), K Graham Gano (81), WR Kenny Golladay (81), FS Xavier McKinney (81), LE Dexter Lawrence (79), WR Kadarius Toney (79), and LB Blake Martinez (79). Everyone knows the importance of a quarterback in the game of football, so it’s certainly disappointing that Daniel Jones isn’t listed among those players.

Last season, the 25-year-old was rated a 72 overall, a far cry from his abysmal, 63 rating in his Madden debut back in Madden 20. For this season, the high end of quarterback ratings came as no surprise.

Top rated QBs in Madden NFL 23: Tom Brady: 97

Aaron Rodgers: 96

Patrick Mahomes: 95

Josh Allen: 92

Joe Burrow: 90

Dak Prescott: 89

Justin Herbert: 88

Russell Wilson: 87

Lamar Jackson: 87

Matthew Stafford: 85

Kyler Murray: 84

Deshaun Watson: 84

Derek Carr: 83

Ryan Tannehill: 83 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) July 22, 2022

It makes sense that this crop of quarterbacks is far and above Jones, but looking at the next set of ratings should be at least somewhat shocking.

Madden 23 QB ratings continued… Matt Ryan 81

Kirk Cousins 80

Mac Jones 78

Baker Mayfield 77

Jimmy G 77

Winston 76

Trevor Lawrence 76

Bridgewater 75

Tua 75

Jalen Hurts 74

Justin Fields 74

Carson Wentz 73

Zach Wilson 73

Jared Goff 72

Trey Lance 72

Davis Mills 71

Daniel Jones 70 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) July 22, 2022

70 overall. Seventy. That’s the 31st ranking in the quarterback category. Interestingly enough, Jones’ rating, which sees a two-point drop from last season, is just one point above backup Tyrod Taylor, coming in at a 69 overall. Taylor edges Jones in agility and carrying rating, while barely trailing him in throw power rating (87-86). On social media, some Giants fans weren’t impressed, while at least one user shared this sentiment.

With Jones and Taylor ranked so close, Madden is indirectly suggesting a quarterback competition between the two for a starting spot, something the Giants have already shot down. Team owner John Mara didn’t mince words back in April following the signing of Taylor. The veteran newcomer, for his part, was respectful of Jones’ talents after signing with the Giants, saying “I’m looking forward to working alongside him [Jones] and looking forward to us pushing each other.”

Jones’ Speed Rating Catches Attention Of Philly Fans

One aspect of Daniel Jones’ rating that was positive was his 88 speed rating, which ranked in the top 10, coming in at nine.

It shouldn’t come as much of a surprise that Eagles fans were most surprised at Jones’ ranking, especially in contrast to Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts. The Philadelphia fanbase has been quite vocal on Twitter about their displeasure with the comparison. They were also quick to remember Jones’ stumble during his 80-yard run against the Eagles last season.

Said this boy faster than him pic.twitter.com/ju8VHbphjH — Aint Been Right Since ‘95 (@IHit_Triples) July 22, 2022

Gano Ranks Top 10, Williams Just Misses Out

Elsewhere in the Madden ratings, Giants kicker Graham Gano was rated amongst the top 10 at his position, coming in at seventh overall. His 63-overall strength was the highest among the top 10 kickers in the game, while his 90 accuracy rating ranked third. Gano’s 29 field goals made last season was also top 10 in the league. Elsewhere, Leonard Williams, ranked 83rd overall, barely missing the cut at right defensive end, coming in at 11th. His power moves rating among defensive linemen ranked 10th overall at 85. With weekly updates on rankings, it should come as no surprise to see Williams eventually crack the top 10 overall at his position during the season.