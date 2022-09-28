Odell Beckham Jr., Giants Make Final Call on Potential Reunion [REPORT]

Free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. will not be returning to the New York Giants this season, according to multiple reports.

After months of rising speculation about a potential reunion, both Art Stapleton of The Record and Jordan Raanan of ESPN confirmed in separate reports on Tuesday that Beckham will not be signing with the Giants when he is healthy enough to do so.

Stapleton was first to close the door on OBJ.

I guess this needs to be pointed out this morning: Odell Beckham Jr. is not coming back to the Giants. He's rooting for them and desperately wanted to be the guy here, but he's not coming back, not right now. When he returns from the ACL, likely in November, it won't be here. — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) September 27, 2022

“I guess this needs to be pointed out this morning: Odell Beckham Jr. is not coming back to the Giants,” Stapleton wrote on Twitter. “He’s rooting for them and desperately wanted to be the guy here, but he’s not coming back, not right now. When he returns from the ACL, likely in November, it won’t be here.”

Raanan offered his insight on the situation a few hours later.

The Giants answer at WR is going to come from within. No Odell Beckham Jr. That isn't happening. No established vets who are going to cost money. Giants cap-strapped. It's on Kadarius Toney (hamstring), WanDale Robinson (knee) to get healthy. Kenny Golladay to produce. — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) September 27, 2022

“The Giants answer at WR is going to come from within,” Raanan wrote on Twitter. “No Odell Beckham Jr. That isn’t happening. No established vets who are going to cost money. Giants cap-strapped. It’s on Kadarius Toney (hamstring), Wan’Dale Robinson (knee) to get healthy. Kenny Golladay to produce.”

Beckham, 29, has been publicly flirting with the idea of a return to the Giants on social media. He was originally selected by New York in the first round of the 2014 NFL Draft, and the three-time Pro Bowler racked up 390 receptions for 5,476 yards and 44 touchdowns in five seasons with the team.

In 2019, the Giants traded Beckham to the Cleveland Browns. He suffered his first ACL injury in 2020, then was traded to the Los Angeles Rams in 2021. Beckham caught two passes for 52 yards with the Rams in Super Bowl LVI, before sustaining yet another torn ACL.

Beckham is still recovering from that second ACL injury and is expected to sign with a contender when he is fully healthy later this fall.

Will Darius Slayton Get a Chance to Shine at WR in 2022?

With Odell Beckham Jr. reportedly ruled out of the equation, the Giants must look within for answers at wide receiver. That raises the following question: Will head coach Brian Daboll and the rest of his offensive coaching staff ever turn to fourth-year pro Darius Slayton?

Slayton was inactive for Week 1 against the Tennessee Titans. He played four snaps against the Carolina Panthers in Week 2, then saw his playing time increase to 14 snaps against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3. Although he has yet to receive a target from quarterback Daniel Jones, there was one moment on Monday night that looked promising on film.

Darius Slayton looked pretty sharp on this double move. And look at Daniel Jones' eyes — he wanted the deep shot.

If Evan Neal could've just held his block, DJ and DS had a shot to connect on a game changer (#Giants scored 0 on this drive).

It's time to play @Young_Slay2 pic.twitter.com/GLVCI2xi6a — Dan Schneier (@DanSchneierNFL) September 27, 2022

Slayton, a fifth-round pick in 2019, was the Giants’ leading receiver in both 2019 and 2020. He has 124 career receptions for 1,830 yards and 13 touchdowns, but Daboll has kept him buried on the depth chart for some reason. Slayton was the subject of rampant trade rumors over the summer, but he remains on the roster heading into Week 4.

Where in the World is Alex Bachman These Days?

If the Giants are looking for cheap help at the wide receiver position, bringing back Alex Bachman seems like a no-brainer. He remains unsigned after leading the entire NFL with 19 receptions during the 2022 preseason.

With Kadarius Toney often unavailable, Kenny Golladay chronically underperforming and Sterling Shepard now out for the season, why not take a chance on Bachman?