Giants Free Agent Target Odell Beckham Jr. Breaks Silence on Decision

The New York Giants are viewed as long-shots, via Bookies.com, to land free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. with the Dallas Cowboys as the favorite, and his recent comments seem to echo those beliefs.

Beckham visited the Cowboys on Monday and spent the night at the Dallas Mavericks game with defensive players Trevon Diggs and Micah Parsons. Fans at the game even cheered and chanted Beckham’s name.

Dallas fans chanting O-B-J for Odell Beckham Jr. pic.twitter.com/3oD25TuVzu — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) December 6, 2022

“Just went and grabbed some food. That’s all. Everything is nice,” Beckham said, via The Athletic’s Jon Machota. “I plead the fifth on everything else.”

Beckham was also asked what the Cowboys’ changes were to sign him.

“It’s a good possibility,” Beckham told ESPN’s Tim MacMahon while at the Mavericks game.

The Giants and Buffalo Bills visited with Beckham prior to the Dallas visit. However, he is not expected to work out for any of the three franchises. The three-time Pro Bowler has not played since the Super Bowl where he suffered an ACL injury.

Beckham will also visit with the Cowboys on Tuesday, December 6.

Jerry Jones Takes Stance on Beckham

On Tuesday, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told 105.3 The Fan that the team “enjoyed every minute” of Beckham’s visit and that the two sides will continue conversations “to make sure we cover all the things that are important to him and important to us.”

The longtime NFL owner still wasn’t afraid to admit that he is “not confident at all” in signing Beckham without the receiver working out for the team.

“Well, I’m not confident, at all. So, that’s the issue,” Jones said during a December 6 interview on 105.3 The Fan’s “Shan and RJ.” “Now, we all realize that issue of health, that issue of availability, is here every time. Just this one is very obvious and very pointed towards his injury that occurred last year in the Super Bowl. So, we’ve got a good beat on that, we’ve got a great read on his career.

It is believed that Beckham is pursuing a long-term contract, so any team looking to sign him will acquire his services for more than just a half-year stint.

Yet, Jones made it clear that he believes that if Beckham can’t help the Cowboys in 2022, there’s no possibility that the team will sign him during the season.

“If this thing works out, it will improve this team now,” Jones said. “It will improve it this year. If we don’t have that, then we’re in a positive situation as well. It has to improve us now.

Once Beckham’s visit with Dallas is over, it’ll be interesting to see if any teams pull the trigger on the 30-year-old, who could have health concerns.

Takes Two to Tango for Giants

ESPN’s Jordan Raanan said that in talking to people, he believes Beckham “wants to be a Giant” due to the “lure” of making the familiar territory of the New York City area a home for his family. Raanan pointed to Beckham having “unfinished business” and that he wants to win in a big market.

However, Raanan added that it will be a matter of whether the Giants want to give Beckham the type of money he wants.

Teams, including the Giants, are interested in Beckham’s abilities that helped spark a playoff run last season. After signing with the Rams, he recorded 27 receptions for 305 yards and five touchdowns in eight regular-season games. Then in the playoffs, he posted 21 catches for 288 yards and two touchdowns in four games.

The Giants are 7-4-1 and need more than a solid Beckham as they cling onto a Wild Card playoff spot.

Still, Raanan believes that Beckham’s next deal is “more about next year than this year” as he’s coming back from a serious torn ACL injury.

It’ll be hard to see the Giants signing OBJ, especially based on Jones’ recent comments.