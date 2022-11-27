Ex-Giants WR Odell Beckham Jr. Tweets Frustration After Being Removed From Plane

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the New York Giants will meet with free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. for a visit on December 1 and 2. The three-time Pro Bowler will then visit with the Buffalo Bills followed by the Dallas Cowboys on December 5.

However, there was a bit of controversy after Rapoport’s report was revealed. A few hours after the report, Beckham sent out a series of mysterious messages that caused plenty of attention on Twitter.

“Never in my life have I experienced what just happened to me… I’ve seen it all..,” Beckham shared, before adding, “Never. In. My . Life.”

“I COULD NEVER MAKE THIS UP,” Beckham tweeted next before writing, “😂 comedy hr.”

I COULD NEVER MAKE THIS UP. — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) November 27, 2022

It was then reported by Darryl Slater of NJ.com and Andy Slater of Fox Sports 960 reported that NFL free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was escorted off a flight from Miami to Los Angeles on Sunday morning.

Per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Miami-Dade Police Department sent out a statement that the flight crew “tried to wake (Beckham) to fasten his seatbelt, he appeared to be coming in and out of consciousness, prior to their departure. Fearing that Mr. Beckham was seriously ill, and that his condition would worsen though the expected 5-hour flight, the attendances call for police and fire rescue.”

“The aircraft was deplaned, at which time Mr. Beckham was asked by the officers to exit the plane, and did so without incident. Mr. Beckham was escorted to the non-secure area of the terminal by the officers where he made other arrangements,” the statement continued.

According to Pelissero, Beckham was not detained nor cited.

The 30-year-old has reportedly been cleared from his ACL rehab after he suffered a torn ACL injury in Super Bowl LVI.

NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported that Sunday’s incident isn’t expected to influence teams on their decision on signing Beckham.

Beckham Gives His Side of Incident

Beckham’s attorney released a statement later on Sunday, via Rapoport: