Odell Beckham Jr.’s Agent Delivered Interesting Message to Giants

New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen has shown he will leave no stone unturned in pursuit of help at the wide receiver position. The franchise had courted the former Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. during the 2022 season before they and every other team in the league opted not to sign him.

Schoen and the Giants spent three days last week in Mobile, Alabama at the Senior Bowl in preparation for the 2023 NFL draft. One wide receiver that stood out in the festivities was Princeton’s Andrei Iosivas and Giants’ management knew all too well about his talents.

The Giants found out about Iosivas when Beckham Jr.’s agent showed Schoen a YouTube clip of the receiver back in December.

“I’ve known about him since early December,” Schoen told the New York Daily News. “[Odell’s agent, Zeke Sandhu] brought him up. And I thought he showed really well yesterday. He’s a big, good-looking kid. And he caught the ball well.”

The Giants’ mission in the offseason will be to sign impending free agent Daniel Jones to a contract. If and when that day comes, adding a wide receiver could be the team’s next priority, and that pathway could be in the draft.

Profile of Andre Iosivas

Standing at 6-foot-3 and 200 pounds, Iosivas has a documented track and field background. According to The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman, the Princeton product ran the fastest 60-meter dash in NCAA history and finished fourth in the indoor Heptathlon.

In 2022, Iosivas posted 66 receptions for 943 yards and seven touchdowns, averaging 14.3 yards per catch. That came after averaging 17.1 yards per reception in 2021, notching 41 catches for 703 yards and four touchdowns.

Not many consensus big boards for the draft have Iosivas as highly ranked. Yet, The Draft Network gave him a “Consensus Grade” of 80.50, which amounts to second-round value.

Here’s a scouting report on Iosivas courtesy of The Draft Network.

Down the field, Iosivas uses his physicality and speed to separate and has the fluid body control to high-point the ball or release off the defender for the back shoulder ball. On his out-breaking routes, Iosivas displays an innate ability to break his routes without losing any speed, making him a matchup nightmare for corners throughout their entire phase. When Iosivas has the ball in his hands his strength and acceleration make him a threat for chunk yards after the catch and has the hip fluidity and foot speed to make defenders miss. To check the final box, Iosivas’ hands are extremely strong — he finishes through contact really well and attacks the ball in the air.

The Draft Network’s prospect comparison of Iosivas is Green Bay Packers wideout Christian Watson, who was selected in the second round of last season’s NFL draft. The North Dakota State product caught 41 receptions for 611 yards and nine total touchdowns.

Giants Will Have Opportunity to Draft Andrei Iosivas

Iosivas was encouraged by the way he practiced on January 31 at the Senior Bowl festivities.

“I think it went well,” Iosivas told reporters last Tuesday. “I was focused, I showed up. I was physical. I was fast. I caught the ball well.”

The Giants certainly have the ammunition to draft Iosivas. They have nine total draft picks in the 2023 NFL draft. Four of those picks will come in the first three rounds.