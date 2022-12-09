Odell Beckham Jr. Has Telling Comments on Giants RB Saquon Barkley

The clock is ticking on free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. to sign with a team and his former team, the New York Giants, continues to be an option for the 30-year-old.

The Giants were one of the few teams that Beckham visited last week. He’s also met with the Buffalo Bills and Dallas Cowboys. There’s yet to be a reported offer from a team to the three-time Pro Bowler who is coming off a torn ACL in the Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams.

Beckham was a guest on Amazon’s Thursday Night Football simulcast with “The Shop” and he sent out his thoughts on a possible reunion with Saquon Barkley.

“I’ll say this — but it doesn’t mean anything, it’s just words, right? I don’t feel like Saquon Barkley & I got to do what we was supposed to do. & Young Shep, this is my brother, my family, it’s something that feels special,” Beckham said.

The Barkley/Beckham combination played for one season in 2018, but the Giants traded OBJ to the Cleveland Browns in 2019.

Odell Beckham Talks on Playing Future

Throughout the process, Beckham has sought a multi-year deal with a team. The Giants could hold an advantage, given their cap space next season and lack of wide receiver options for the future.

It doesn’t appear that Beckham is interested in returning to the NFL before the playoffs begin. He hinted on Amazon’s Thursday Night Football simulcast that he might wait until the postseason to join a club.

“I’ve played football for a long time,” Beckham said. “I’m not saying I couldn’t step in and play regular season, but I don’t see the point. I’d rather play when the pressure is on, I’d rather play when the lights are on.”

"I'm not saying I couldn't step in and play regular season, but I don't see the point."@obj talks more about his playing future this season. 🏈: @Raiders vs. @RamsNFL#TNFonPrime | Watch #TNFinTheShop NOW on @PrimeVideo pic.twitter.com/RKGJrbsrq6 — NFL On Prime Video (@NFLonPrime) December 9, 2022

The Beckham sweepstakes took a turn when Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told 105.3 The Fan’s “Shan and RJ” on December 6 that he is “not confident at all” in signing Beckham without the receiver working out for the team.

Beckham has insisted on not working out for teams as each club performed physicals on the All-Pro receiver.

Last season, Beckham recorded over 100 receiving yards in the NFC Championship game and had 53 receiving yards and a touchdown in the Super Bowl before tearing his ACL.

But now, teams could be uneasy with Beckham’s health as he’s still roughly 10 months removed from the injury.

Beckham Knows Giants Very Well

ESPN’s Jordan Raanan reported on December 3 that in talking to people, he believes Beckham “wants to be a Giant” due to the “lure” of making the familiar territory of the New York City area a home for his family. Raanan pointed to Beckham having “unfinished business” and that he wants to win in a big market.

Raanan added that it will be a matter of whether the Giants want to give Beckham the type of money he wants.

The Giants haven’t had a winning season since 2016. But they’re inching towards being a playoff team in 2022 with a 7-4-1 record.

Big Blue has lost three of its last five games. But Beckham could be noticing that the Giants are trending upwards as far as their future is concerned.

“I haven’t made the decision,” Beckham said. “I would like to be in a stable environment. Get up 6 a.m., leave at 6 p.m. for four weeks and then let’s talk about it.