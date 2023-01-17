Ex-Giants Coach Could Join Enemy Division Rival

On January 17, 2023, the Washington Commanders announced the interview of former New York Giants head coach Pat Shurmur for their offensive coordinator position.

Shurmur was out of the league in 2022 after spending the previous two seasons as the Denver Broncos offensive coordinator. He had two stops as a head coach, first with the Cleveland Browns from 2011 to 2012 and then with the Giants from 2018 to 2019. The 59-year-old has a combined 19-46 head-coaching record.

The Commanders fired Scott Turner this offseason in search of a “fresh start” at offensive coordinator. That “fresh start” might center on Shurmur, who is almost 20 years older than Turner.

Washington’s offense in 2022 ranked near the bottom of the NFL in many offensive categories, including 27th in yards.

Daniel Jones Had Good Moments Under Pat Shurmur

After three straight losing seasons with Daniel Jones, the Giants were able to witness the signal-caller post a career-low 1.1% interception rate (best in the NFL) in 2022. The Giants made the playoffs this season and have thrived with head coach Brian Daboll as he’s been able to tap into Jones’ abilities.

Yet, there were flashes of Jones’ potential as a rookie in 2019, when Shurmur was the Giants’ head coach. Jones started 12 games for New York and threw for 3,027 yards passing and 24 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

Shurmur was fired after the 2019 season as the then-rookie Jones had a 3-9 record as the starting quarterback. The Duke product also fumbled a league-leading 19 times.

Still, Shurmur believed in Jones the moment the Giants selected him as the No. 6 pick in the 2019 NFL draft and that faith remains to this day.

“His first year, I think it’s fair to say that he did enough things that he had the ability to have a bright future,” Shurmur told NJ Advance Media in December of 2022. “Probably the only thing you could have been critical of when he was a rookie was his ability to take care of the ball. But as far as throwing the ball and running it and doing what you have to do as a quarterback, you had to walk away from that first year saying this guy really has a chance to be good.”

Jones will be a free agent after the 2022 season and it will be hard to see the Giants let him go. He delivered the franchise’s first playoff win on January 15 since 2012.

But after the Commanders’ announced the interview of Shurmur as an offensive coordinator, Art Stapleton of NorthJersey.com wrote: “Operation “Steal Daniel Jones from Giants” starts now ….”

2 Giants Coaches Receiving Head Coach Interest

Fresh off a playoff victory over the Minnesota Vikings, the Giants gave a great impression to the NFL world — and specifically to teams that need a head coach.

On January 16, the Indianapolis Colts reportedly requested to interview two Giants coaches, defensive coordinator Wink Martindale and offensive coordinator Mike Kafka, for their head coaching job.

Daboll told reporters on January 16 that Kafka won’t be doing any head coaching interviews before their Divisional Round matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles on January 21.

Still, it’s expected that Kafka and Martindale will eventually interview for head coaching vacancies following the conclusion of the 2022 regular season.

Daboll was appreciative of the Giants’ coaching staff the day after the team’s victory in Super Wild Card Weekend.

“Very thankful for all of the assistants on the staff who work with all the players, especially the guys who had to come in and step up,” Daboll said on January 16