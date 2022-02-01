Giants Coach Battling Jim Harbaugh for NFC Head Coach Job

Not long ago, prior to Brian Daboll being hired as the successor to Joe Judge in East Rutherford, Jim Harbaugh was rumored to have been interested in the Giants‘ head coaching gig. Now it looks as though Harbaugh is in competition with a current Giants assistant for another NFL head coaching vacancy.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero has reported that the Minnesota Vikings plan to fly Harbaugh in for an interview on Wednesday, February 2. The same day college teams unveil their new recruiting classes on national signing day. The sitdown interview will mark the second time both parties have spoken over a four-day span. Further increasing the possibility of Harbaugh jettisoning Ann Arbor.

However, before Minnesota meets with Harabuagh, they’ll first take a second look at Giants defensive coordinator Patrick Graham.

Finalist for Minnesota Gig

According to Chris Tomasson of The St. Paul Pioneer Press, Graham is scheduled to have his second interview with the Vikings on Tuesday, February 1. Graham originally interviewed virtually with the team on Saturday.

Graham and Harbaugh now join the likes of Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell and Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris as perceived finalists for the head job left vacant following the firing of Mike Zimmer after eight years at the helm.

DeMeco Ryans, a former two-time Pro Bowl linebacker and current defensive coordinator of the 49ers declined a second interview with Minnesota on January 31. Per Pelissero, Ryan opted to instead choose “to further his development in San Francisco.”

The latest Giants news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on Giants newsletter here!

Sign up for the Heavy on Giants Newsletter!

Giants ‘Selfishly’ Hoping Graham Doesn’t Get Vikings Job

Almost one year ago to the day, Graham told NJ Advance Media that serving as the defensive coordinator for the Giants is his “dream job.” The organization is crossing its fingers in hopes that is still the case.

During his introductory press conference, the aforementioned Brian Daboll made it very clear he’d like to have Graham reprise his role as coordinator in 2022.

“I’ve had a good relationship with Pat for some time in this league,” Daboll said of Graham, who he worked alongside for four years with the Patriots via ESPN. “Very diligent. He’s smart. I think then players respect him. He understands different defenses, and I have a good working relationship with him. I did when I was back in New England.”

Graham was a surging name in the coaching ranks a season ago when he masterfully coordinated the Giants to a top-12 finish in total defense in 2020. The unit took a sizeable step back in 2021, finishing with the 21st ranked defense in football. Still, co-owner John Mara is selfishly hoping Graham will remain in East Rutherford for the foreseeable future.

“That is very important,” co-owner John Mara said. “He’s very well-respected in this building. The players have a lot of respect for him. As do I. He’s a terrific defensive coordinator… For his own sake, I hope he gets a head-coaching job, but selfishly we’d be very happy if he stayed.”