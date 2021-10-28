Chiefs Make Final Call on Patrick Mahomes for Giants Game

If you were holding out hope that the Giants would be facing Kansas City Chiefs backup quarterback Chad Henne instead of Patrick Mahomes on Monday night, think again.

According to Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, there is no lingering injury concern for Mahomes and he is expected to play against the Giants in their Week 8 matchup on November 8.

Mahomes left the Chiefs’ 27-3 blowout loss to the Tennessee Titans in the fourth quarter with concussion-like symptoms. However, Reid revealed after the game that Mahomes cleared the concussion protocol and it was a staff decision to keep him on the sideline for the remainder of the contest.

Now, the 2-5 Giants will have to find a way to contain the former NFL and Super Bowl MVP quarterback in a tough environment at Arrowhead Stadium.

Although Mahomes has thrown a league-leading nine interceptions through the first seven weeks of the season, and leads an offense that has the most turnovers in the NFL (17, -10 turnover differential), the Chiefs still have one of the most talented and explosive units in football.

While the Giants’ defense is coming off their best game of the season, holding the Carolina Panthers to just three points, Mahomes has still thrown 18 touchdown passes and the Chiefs will be hungry to bounce back in order to reach .500.

Patrick Graham must get the most out of his defense for the second straight week if the Giants have any shot of pulling off an upset against this Chiefs team on the road. But it is no simple task, especially with a loaded Kansas City offense that is looking to get their season back on track.

Injury Report

For the second straight day, Saquon Barkley (ankle sprain), Kenny Golladay (knee) and Kadarius Toney (ankle) did not participate in practice on October 28.

Instead, this trio worked with the Giants’ training staff on the side, which doesn’t exactly bode well for their chances of playing against the Chiefs.

Regardless, head coach Joe Judge was still optimistic about the progress his top three skill players have made.

Judge said Saquon, Golladay and Toney are making "good progress" and he's "pretty optimistic" about them. He stopped short of commenting about their availability for Monday, but said he's optimistic about them getting reps in tomorrow's practice https://t.co/AGA2VHvesX — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) October 28, 2021

Although Judge would not comment on their status for Monday night’s game, he was hopeful that they would be able to receive some reps in practice on Friday.

Outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter also worked on the side during practice, as he is dealing with an ankle injury as well.

Shepard Making Strides

On a brighter note, the Giants could be getting another impact wide receiver back in their lineup for Monday night’s contest with the Chiefs.

Sterling Shepard (hamstring) was back at practice on Thursday and was seen running routes during the team’s warmup session.

Giants players with trainers & NOT practicing today: Kadarius Toney (right ankle), Kenny Golladay (hyperextended right knee), Saquon Barkley (left ankle sprain), Lorenzo Carter (left ankle). Sterling Shepard out here (#Giants moving Daniel Jones’ pocket in warmups now, too): pic.twitter.com/bHpbqtAkoM — Pat Leonard (@PLeonardNYDN) October 28, 2021

Shepard suffered a hamstring injury in Week 3 vs. the Atlanta Falcons, which knocked him out for the next two games. Although Shepard was able to return in Week 6 against the Los Angeles Rams, he re-aggravated his hamstring issue and was inactive again on Sunday in the Giants’ contest with the Panthers.

Now, Shepard appears on track to play at Arrowhead Stadium, which would be a much needed boost for Daniel Jones and the Giants’ offense.

Last week, Jones’ receiving corps featured Darius Slayton, John Ross, Dante Pettis and David Sills. And it will definitely help Jones to get one of his favorite targets back for a tough matchup against the Chiefs.