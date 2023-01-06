Former Giants RB in Critical Condition Due to Swimming Accident

Former NFL running back Peyton Hillis, who played two seasons with the New York Giants, is in critical condition after a swimming accident where he saved his kids from drowning, reported TMZ Sports on Thursday, January 5.

According to Fox 24 reporter Alyssa Orange, Hillis was in Pensacola, Florida when the accident occurred and he was transported by helicopter to the hospital and remains unconscious in the intensive care unit.

Hillis was in critical condition, but his uncle, Greg Hillis, posted on Facebook that his nephew’s condition is trending upward.

“I just wanted to let everyone know on Razorback Nation that Peyton is doing better,” Hillis wrote. “He’s still in intensive care and having some problems with his kidneys and his lungs but the doctors say he is improving. I just wanted to head off any rumors that may be started. I’m sure he would want everyone to know that he appreciates all the prayers being thrown up on his behalf.”

Peyton Hillis’ uncle posted this on Facebook and @OtisKirk23 brought it to my attention. #WPS pic.twitter.com/jYRvQPGAXF — Alyssa Orange (@AlyssaOrange) January 6, 2023

Peyton Hillis’s NFL Career

Hillis had a stellar college football career as a fullback with the Arkansas Razorbacks. From 2004 to 2007, he had 2,157 total yards and scored 23 touchdowns with the Razorbacks. His college play led to the Denver Broncos selecting him in the seventh round of the 2008 NFL draft. He then went on to play for the Cleveland Browns, Kansas City Chiefs, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers before finishing his career with the Giants.

In 2010, Hillis’s best season, he ran for 1,654 total yards and 13 touchdowns with the Browns. The breakout year led to him earning cover honors for the “Madden 12” video game. Hillis closed out his NFL career with the Giants from 2013 to 2014, where he posted 545 yards from scrimmage and scored two touchdowns.

Hillis retired from the NFL in 2015 and ended his career with 2,832 rushing yards and 23 rushing touchdowns as well as 1,050 receiving yards and three receiving touchdowns.

Recently, Hillis expressed that he had regrets about leaving the city of Cleveland in his playing career.

“Honestly, I wish I would’ve retired in Cleveland,” Hillis said on Bull and Fox on 92.3 The Fan, via Heavy’s J.R. De Groote. “I wish that I could’ve played there for 10 more years. Even my wife said we loved our time in Cleveland more than we loved anywhere else, even in Arkansas. We just enjoyed Cleveland and every time we go back, we try to find an excuse to go back to Cleveland all the time even to this day. There’s a lot of things that I wish I would’ve done differently, not just for me but for the fans also. I was young and stupid, what can I say?”

***This story will be updated