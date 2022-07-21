Promising Giants Rookie Placed on PUP List; Status For Preseason Unknown

Let’s hope this is simply a hiccup along the way.

The New York Giants placed rookie tight end Daniel Bellinger on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list per Giants.com’s Daniel Salamone. Bellinger is dealing with a quad injury, with a timeline for his return unknown. The Giants can activate the rookie off the PUP list at any time during the preseason, with next week’s practice being the big sign in terms of the severity of the injury. The 21-year-old was selected 112th overall by the Giants out of San Diego State. During his tenure with the Aztecs, he didn’t feature much on the offense, recording just 68 receptions for 771 yards and three touchdowns.

With the Giants, however, Bellinger has a chance to feature in a more prominent role, as the team aims to find answers at the tight end position. Following the departure of mainstay Evan Engram, who signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Giants have brought on a number of tight ends to try and find some stability. During OTAs this offseason, Bellinger got the most reps with the first team, perhaps a sign of what the Giants see in the rookie. He additionally spent some time this offseason with some of the best tight ends in the game working out and studying film.

“I just want to learn from them,” Bellinger said of the experience. “I have a long way to go but the biggest thing for me is to learn from them. You grow up watching them and then in college, you watch them on tape but now getting an opportunity to either just text them or talk to them . . . I can really get an inside perspective.”

The Giants will hope Bellinger’s quad injury isn’t serious, but once again, next week’s team practice and his availability will be a telling sign of the extent of this injury.

Former Giants TE Teams Up With Tom Brady

Kyle Rudolph, who spent last season with the Giants following 10 years with the Minnesota Vikings, is on the move once again. The 32-year-old has agreed to sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on a one-year deal. The move comes as Tom Brady and the Bucs look to find an answer at tight end following the second retirement of four-time Super Bowl champion Rob Gronkowski.

Last season in New York, Rudolph recorded just 26 catches for 257 yards and a touchdown, all three near or tying career lows. His role in Tampa will seemingly be expanded in the aftermath of Gronkowski’s departure, meaning he could once again boast some of the numbers that made him a two-time Pro Bowl selection with Minnesota.

Reported Giants Target Allowed To Seek Trade

After NFL Network’s David Carr suggested the Giants could potentially make a move for 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, other reporters followed his lead. Now, reports have emerged that the 49ers have granted the 30-year-old and his agent permission to seek trades with prospective suitors. Garoppolo has spent the past five seasons in San Francisco after being drafted by the New England Patriots. Winning two Super Bowls as Tom Brady’s backup, he started for the 49ers in Super Bowl LIV, eventually losing to the Kansas City Chiefs. Garoppolo is coming off surgery on his throwing shoulder this offseason, perhaps a factor that could lower his value in trade talks.