Giants Promote 3x-1,000-Yard Rusher to Help Replace Devonta Freeman

With starting running back Devonta Freeman ruled out for tonight’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the New York Giants will call on a familiar face to help fill the void.

Big Blue has elevated veteran Alfred Morris, alongside defensive back Montre Hartage and guard Chad Slade (COVID-19 replacement), from their practice squad to their active roster.

Morris, who burst onto the scene in the NFC East back in 2012, ripped off three consecutive 1K-yard seasons to begin his NFL career with Washington. His 1,613 rushing yards as a rookie ranked second in the league that season. The only player to best him? Adrian Peterson, who just so happened to log one of the NFL’s seven 2,000-yard rushing campaigns in its illustrious history.

Morris has failed to recapture his early-career magic, serving either in a complementary or reserve role in his next three stops (Cowboys, 49ers, Cardinals). At 31-years-old, chances are he won’t be doing so in New York either. Expect Morris to receive single-digit touches operating behind presumed starter Wayne Gallman and change-of-pace back Dion Lewis tonight.

The Buccaneers possess one of the stoutest front-sevens in all of football, holding opposing offenses to a league-low 66.0 ypg. The Giants own the league’s sixth-worst rush offense, led by quarterback Daniel Jones and his team-leading 296 yards on the ground.

Follow Heavy on Giants Facebook for all the latest stories, rumors and viral content!

Giants Injury Report

*Will be updated upon official active/inactive.

– Will Hernandez tested positive for COVID-19 late last week and will not take the field tonight. Rookie guard Shane Lemieux is expected to man the void left behind by Hernandez at left guard.

– Safety Adrian Colbert, who has not played in a game since Week 5, remains out with a shoulder injury. The ex-Miami Dolphins starter had usurped Julian Love in the Giants’ starting lineup. However, since Colbert’s injury, Love has played nearly 90% of the team’s defensive snaps.

– Cornerback Ryan Lewis was a late add to the team’s injury report on Sunday with a hamstring injury and will miss tonight’s game. Expect a plethora of different faces manning the outside cornerback position opposite James Bradberry, potentially led by UDFA Madre Harper.