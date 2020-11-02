Giants Promote 3x-1,000-Yard Rusher to Help Replace Devonta Freeman

Giants Promote 3x-1,000-Yard Rusher to Help Replace Devonta Freeman

Giants promote RB Alfred Morris

Getty Giants activate RB Alfred Morris.

With starting running back Devonta Freeman ruled out for tonight’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the New York Giants will call on a familiar face to help fill the void.

Big Blue has elevated veteran Alfred Morris, alongside defensive back Montre Hartage and guard Chad Slade (COVID-19 replacement), from their practice squad to their active roster.

Morris, who burst onto the scene in the NFC East back in 2012, ripped off three consecutive 1K-yard seasons to begin his NFL career with Washington. His 1,613 rushing yards as a rookie ranked second in the league that season. The only player to best him? Adrian Peterson, who just so happened to log one of the NFL’s seven 2,000-yard rushing campaigns in its illustrious history.

Morris has failed to recapture his early-career magic, serving either in a complementary or reserve role in his next three stops (Cowboys, 49ers, Cardinals). At 31-years-old, chances are he won’t be doing so in New York either. Expect Morris to receive single-digit touches operating behind presumed starter Wayne Gallman and change-of-pace back Dion Lewis tonight.

The Buccaneers possess one of the stoutest front-sevens in all of football, holding opposing offenses to a league-low 66.0 ypg. The Giants own the league’s sixth-worst rush offense, led by quarterback Daniel Jones and his team-leading 296 yards on the ground.

Giants Injury Report

*Will be updated upon official active/inactive. 

– Will Hernandez tested positive for COVID-19 late last week and will not take the field tonight. Rookie guard Shane Lemieux is expected to man the void left behind by Hernandez at left guard.

– Safety Adrian Colbert, who has not played in a game since Week 5, remains out with a shoulder injury. The ex-Miami Dolphins starter had usurped Julian Love in the Giants’ starting lineup. However, since Colbert’s injury, Love has played nearly 90% of the team’s defensive snaps.

– Cornerback Ryan Lewis was a late add to the team’s injury report on Sunday with a hamstring injury and will miss tonight’s game. Expect a plethora of different faces manning the outside cornerback position opposite James Bradberry, potentially led by UDFA Madre Harper.

Player

Pos.

Injury

Game Status

Will Hernandez

OG

Reserve/COVID-19

OUT

Devonta Freeman

RB

Ankle

OUT

Ryan Lewis

CB

Hamstring

DOUBT

Adrian Colbert

DB

Shoulder

OUT

C.J. Board

WR

Concussion

QUES

Cam Fleming

OT

Not Injury Related

IN

Nick Gates

C

Not Injury Related

IN

Shane Lemieux

OL

Not Injury Related

IN

Spencer Pulley

C

Not Injury Related

IN

Andrew Thomas

OT

Not Injury Related

IN

Darnay Holmes

CB

Neck

IN

Sterling Shepard

WR

Shoulder/Toe

 IN

Buccaneers Injury Report 

Player

Pos.

Injury

Game Status

Chris Godwin

WR

Finger

OUT

Rob Gronkowski

TE

Shoulder

IN

Scotty Miller

WR

Hip/Groin

IN

Jason Pierre-Paul

OLB

Knee

IN

Antonie Winfield Jr.

S

Shoulder/Groin

IN

Ndamukong Suh

DL

Not Injury Related

IN
