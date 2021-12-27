Johnny Manziel Responds to Call to Aid Giants’ QB Situation

Welp, the Jake Fromm believers have gone into hiding. Mike Glennon sure isn’t the answer under center. Daniel Jones is out for the remainder of the year. At this point, the Giants might as well get Johnny Manziel’s agent on the line — I mean, what do they have to lose?

Hours after sitting through yet another abysmal showing from the quarterback position where Fromm and Glennon combined for just 118 yards passing and two interceptions, one Giants fan decided enough was enough, opting to reach out to Manziel to see what the former Cleveland Browns first-round pick is up to nowadays.

“So Glennon and Fromm aren’t the answer for the @Giants. Hey @JManziel2, what are you up to these days??” the fan tweeted to the former Heisman Trophy winner.

Manziel, 29, who hasn’t appeared in an NFL game since 2015, evidently wants nothing to do with the current dumpster fire in East Rutherford. The current co-host of the “Ball Don’t Lie” podcast replied to the tweet with a viral GIF of Cam Newton slithering off the Patriots bench away from his teammates.

Johnny… Golf?

Not that Manziel would have ever been a legitimate option for the Giants under center, but had the team come calling, chances are Manziel would have sent them straight to voicemail. The Texas native has been open with his lack of desire to ever return to the gridiron in a serious manner.

“If I got an offer to go back to the NFL … or any other league that plays serious, competitive football, I have zero interest, zero desire,” Manziel told AP’s Paul Newberry back in February. “My heart’s not in it anymore. I don’t love football the way I used to love football. Over the course of the last year, I’ve come to peace with that.”

Instead, Manziel hopes to trade in any aspirations of a gold jacket for a green one, since shifting his focus towards a professional golf career.

“I’ve been thinking about this the last couple weeks. I’m gonna give myself 12 years to try and play professional golf,” Manziel said during a February 19 appearance on the “Green Light with Chris Long” podcast. “I’m gonna grind this out and see how good I can get and see if I can’t enter some tournaments, and see if I can’t go play professional golf eventually.”

Frankly, who could blame him? As one fan so elegantly put it in a response to Manziel’s GIF, “Golf in Phoenix >> getting pounded in NY in December.”

Still, despite a shift in career paths, Manziel did recently suit up for the Zappers of the Fan Controlled Football League, playing sparingly during their inaugural season in 2021.

Jake Fromm Reacts to 1st Career Start

Giants fans (understandably) pleaded and in Week 16 the team listened, throwing Jake Fromm to the wolves against the Eagles. The former Georgia standout made his first career start less than one month after joining the team as a late-October signing off the Buffalo Bills’ practice squad.

Unfortunately, Fromm’s time under center was short-lived. The 23-year-old lasted less than three quarters before being pulled in favor of the aforementioned Mike Glennon. Fromm finished the afternoon with six completions on 17 pass attempts for 25 yards and one interception.

“I would say it’s not ideal,” Fromm told reporters after the game. “I wish I would have played better. It’s frustrating for myself. It’s not the way I wanted to have represented myself, my family, or, of course, this organization. It’s tough, but I’m going to learn from it. I don’t think it gets much worse than that. I’m going to learn from it. I’m going to grind. I’m going to work my tail off to get better and play better like I know I can. I’m going to give everything I can to the guys on offense, to this team, and be the best me I can be from here on out.”