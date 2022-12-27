Giants Urged to Trade for $80 Million 5-Time Pro Bowl Star

On Sunday, January 1, the New York Giants are facing the Indianapolis Colts, who were just beaten 20-3 by the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night Football in Week 16.

The Colts (4-10-1) have now lost eight of their last nine games and could be looking to rebuild in the offseason. Ethan Levy, the founder of Gotham Sports Network, proposed a scenario in which the Giants trade for Colts Pro Bowl offensive lineman Quenton Nelson in 2023.

“Tired: the Giants need to trade for a WR1 Wired: the Giants should trade for Quentin Nelson,” Levy tweeted.

Tired: the Giants need to trade for a WR1

Wired: the Giants should trade for Quentin Nelson — ethan, enjoying a salad for dessert (@EthanGSN) December 27, 2022

The Giants (8-6-1) need a win against the Colts on Sunday in order to make the playoffs for the first time since 2016.

Quenton Nelson’s History

The 26-year-old Nelson has been in the league for five seasons and has made five consecutive Pro Bowls, also getting named a first-team All-Pro each of his first three years. The sixth-overall pick for the Colts (he was chosen four spots behind Giants running back Saquon Barkley, who was picked second overall), Nelson has been a dominant player for Inday’s O-line, missing just four games since entering the NFL.

During Nelson’s first four seasons in the league from 2018 through 2021, the Colts were 37-28 and made two trips to the playoffs.

The Colts exercised Nelson’s fifth-year option for 2022 and eventually gave him a four-year, $80 million contract extension with $60 million guaranteed through 2026, making him the highest-paid guard in the league.

Despite reaching the Pro Bowl in 2022, Nelson hasn’t played close to his standards. Entering Week 16, he ranks 38th in pass block win rate among guards, which is right around the league average. In comparison to his third NFL season in 2020, he ranked third in pass block win rate and first in run block win rate among all guards.

Factors have played into Nelson’s slight decline in 2022. The shuffling of players around him including quarterback and the left tackle position has had a negative effect on his play. Indy also fired head coach Frank Reich and hired former Colts legend Jeff Saturday. The move by owner Jim Irsay has been scrutinized due to Saturday’s lack of coaching experience.

There’s been no indication of the Colts considering moving on from Nelson. But with uncertainty concerning the whole organization, there isn’t a whole lot etched in stone for the future.

Where Quenton Nelson Would Fit With Giants

As the Giants enter the 2023 offseason, New York will have close to $60 million in cap space, per Spotrac. The Giants also have their fair share of draft capital with nine picks in next year’s draft.

After 2022, Nelson’s four-year, $80 million contract will kick in. A Nelson to New York deal could get done with either the Giants sending a first-round pick and a late pick or a second-round pick and two third-round picks. New York has an extra third-round pick due to the Kadarius Toney trade in October.

Ben Bredeson, Shane Lemieux and Nick Gates have played at left guard this season. But the team has had to shuffle each of them consistently due to either injuries or uncertainty with their roles.

Nelson would slot in at left guard next to left tackle Andrew Thomas. It would be a combination worthwhile for general manager Joe Schoen, who has seen Daniel Jones take plenty of hits throughout the 2022 season.

The Giants will have to figure out the futures of Jones and Barkley as both are impending free agents. But adding Nelson would be beneficial to whoever is the signal-caller or in the backfield.