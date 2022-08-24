Youngster Giants Defender Labeled a ‘Surprise’ Trade Candidate

With the final week of training camp already here, the New York Giants will have important decisions to make.

New York didn’t have to cut any players to reach the 80-man roster mandate on Aug. 23 due to the number of injuries on the roster. Yet, NFL teams, including the Giants, have to make a complete roster overhaul very soon, going from 80 to 53 players by Aug. 30.

Pro Football Focus’s Doug Kyed gathered intel across the league and found eight surprise trade or cut candidates.

Kyed pegged Giants edge rusher Quincy Roche as a potential trade or cut candidate as we get closer to the end of training camp.

“He played over 400 snaps and started three games for the Giants last season as a rookie, but it’s a new regime in New York, and Roche is seeing most of his preseason action in the fourth quarter,” Kyed wrote.

Roche Has Interesting Battle

Despite being drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the sixth round of the 2021 draft, there was no room on the roster for Roche. He was cut by the Steelers and while the Steelers tried to sign him to the practice squad, the Giants swooped in and made a successful claim before the 2021 season began.

Last season, Roche played 401 regular season snaps as a situational pass rusher in the Giants’ defense, posting 35 tackles, 2.5 sacks, five tackles for loss and five quarterback hits. He proved to be an underrated part of the defense.

Fast forward to 2022, the Giants have added Kayvon Thibodeaux to the edge rushing mix and have been leaning heavily on 2021 fourth-round draft pick Elerson Smith. Starting pass rusher Azeez Ojulari is back after being on the NFI list.

This means that Roche has to compete with Oshane Ximines, who’s been receiving more reps in the preseason.

Another Giant Included in PFF Piece

Kyed also placed Darius Slayton as a trade or cut candidate. While Kyed deemed it surprising, it isn’t surprising to the Giants fan. Slayton lost reps in the preseason to fellow teammates Collin Johnson, David Sills and even Alex Bachman.

Still, Kyed believes that Slayton could be on the outside looking in.

“It’s looking possible that Sterling Shepard, recovering from a torn Achilles, could be activated off of the PUP list prior to Week 1,” Kyed wrote. “Kadarius Toney was a first-round pick in 2021, rookie second-round pick Wan’Dale Robinson is getting first-team reps, and Kenny Golladay’s contract makes it prohibitive for New York to move on from him this offseason.”

Slayton’s situation also could be about numbers, according to Kyed. Slayton is set to receive $2.54 million this season and with the Giants undergoing a rebuild under new general manager Joe Schoen, the 2019 fifth-round pick doesn’t seem to have a future in New York.

Head coach Brian Daboll spoke glowingly about Johnson and Sills’ efforts throughout the summer.

“They’ve stepped their game up. I mean they’re right in the mix. Not just to make a team, but to play.”

Slayton’s value doesn’t look any better than a seventh-round pick, so there’s a better chance of the fourth-year receiver being cut.

On Wednesday, Johnson did suffer a leg injury that was deemed serious just by the looks of teammates surrounding the injured player. Bachman was also injured during Wednesday’s practice. He was seen limping and grabbing the back of his right foot.

But until then, the Giants have to trim the roster from 80 to 53 players by Aug. 30 and Slayton could easily be one of those players.