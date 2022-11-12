Former Giants 2021 Starter Signs With Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders announced on November 10 that they’ve signed former New York Giants linebacker Reggie Ragland to the practice squad while elevating Curtis Bolton from the practice squad to the active roster.

#Raiders roster moves: – Placed WR Hunter Renfrow on IR

– Placed TE Darren Waller on IR

– Placed LB Blake Martinez on the Reserve/Retired list

– Signed #36 LB Curtis Bolton to the active roster from the practice squad

– Signed #54 LB Reggie Ragland to the practice squad — Raiders PR (@RAIDERS_PR) November 10, 2022

The Raiders added Ragland due to the abrupt retirement of Blake Martinez, who’s also a former Giants linebacker. Both signed with Las Vegas due to their experience with Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham, who handled the Giants’ defense during their time in New York.

Martinez played in four games with Las Vegas, posting 20 tackles (14 solo). He played 91 percent of the snaps in Sunday’s Raiders’ loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars and had 11 tackles.

Just four days later, Martinez announced his retirement.

The news of Martinez leaving the game came after the Raiders placed tight end Darren Waller and wide receiver Hunter Renfrow on Injured Reserve.

Las Vegas is currently 2-6 and questions are starting to linger on the future of quarterback Derek Carr, and even first-year head coach Josh McDaniels.

Ragland’s Career

Ragland was a second-round pick drafted by the Buffalo Bills in 2016 and tore his ACL before his rookie season.

Then, the Bills traded him to the Chiefs before his second season. He spent three seasons in Kansas City and totaled 32 starts with the team, notching a total of 48 games and registering 279 tackles. The Alabama product finished his KC tenure as part of a Super Bowl victory over the San Francisco 49ers. He notched eight tackles and one tackle for a loss during that postseason run and took a deal with the Detroit Lions the following spring. He played 16 games for the Lions in 2020.

Last season, Ragland signed a one-year deal worth just over $1 million with the Giants. Ragland stepped in when Martinez was lost in Week 3 due to a torn ACL and started six straight games for the Giants. However, Ragland saw his snap count reduced and lost snaps to Benardrick McKinney and Jaylon Smith.

In 2021, Ragland finished with 67 total tackles (38 solos) to go along with six quarterback pressures. He finished his first season as a Giants, having started in nine of the 17 games played. It was the first season Ragland had 60+ combined tackles since 2018 when he was a member of the Chiefs.

An area where Ragland struggled the most was in coverage. Ragland had the worst reception percentage on the team (86.7), per Pro Football Focus, amongst all Giant defenders who had a total of 11 targets or more.

Giants Injury Report for Week 10

The Giants take on the Houston Texans at MetLife Stadium on Sunday. Big Blue is coming off the Week 9 bye week as they received much-needed rest after dealing with numerous injuries during their 6-2 start.

No surprises in the Giants’ injury report for Week 10. Tight end Daniel Bellinger (eye) and offensive tackle Evan Neal (knee) were listed as out for Sunday’s game. New York also listed receiver Kenny Golladay (knee), outside linebacker Oshane Ximines (quad), and cornerback Cor’Dale Flott (calf) as questionable.

Golladay is attempting to return from a sprained MCL suffered in Week 4. Head coach Brian Daboll believes that there’s a chance he can play.

“He’s had two days. We’ll see how he does today, but I’m optimistic that he should be ready to go,” Daboll said before the team’s practice on Friday, via Sports Illustrated’s Patricia Traina. “But we’ll go through it one more day and see if anything happens.”

He also applied the same line of thinking to Ximines and Flott.

Wide receiver Marcus Johnson (thumb) did not have an injury designation, but he was listed as a limited practice participant.