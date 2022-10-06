Ravens Steal Recently Added Veteran Defender From Giants

The New York Giants made the decision to sign Landon Collins to their practice squad on Thursday. As a result, a team plucked a player from the Giants’ practice squad.

It was announced Thursday by the Baltimore Ravens that they signed A.J. Klein to their 53-man roster. The Ravens are short at linebacker with both Justin Houston (groin) and Josh Bynes (hip) uncertain to play in Week 5 against the Cincinnati Bengals.

We have signed linebacker A.J. Klein to the 53-man roster. https://t.co/CtFWke9Hko — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) October 6, 2022

Klein was signed to the Giants practice squad Monday. The former Buffalo Bills defender has ties to current general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll.

More on Klein

The Iowa State product joined the NFL in 2013 as a fifth-round pick of the Carolina Panthers. He spent four seasons in Carolina before joining the New Orleans Saints for three seasons starting in 2017. He started the first 12 games of that 2017 season, posting 54 tackles, two sacks and four pass deflections. However, his first year in New Orleans came to a halt when he suffered a season-ending groin injury in Week 14. Klein started in 15 games in each of the 2018 and 2019 seasons and garnered 139 total tackles, two interceptions and two fumble recoveries altogether. In March 2020, Klein signed with the Bills as he reunited with Sean McDermott, his defensive coordinator in Carolina. He had a career-high five sacks as well as 75 tackles in that season. The NFL also named him AFC Defensive Player of the Week for his performance against the Chargers that season. Unfortunately, his contributions took a dip in 2021, as he only had four starts and appeared in just 29% of the team’s defensive snaps. The Bills released him on March 8, 2022. He was entering the final year of his three-year, $18 million contract with Buffalo before his release. Klein has played in 134 career games, making 80 starts and recording 15.5 sacks, eight forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries and four interceptions, including a 14-yard pick-six in 2019. Injury Updates There was positive and negative injury news coming out of the Giants world on Thursday.

Head coach Brian Daboll told reporters Thursday that Daniel Jones didn’t suffer any setbacks from his limited practice on Wednesday. It appears that Jones is trending in the right direction as he was injured in the fourth quarter of Week 4’s game against the Chicago Bears.

Daboll also said that backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor (concussion) would make the trip to Lond. The same can’t be said for Kenny Golladay (knee) as he will stay at the team’s facilities to continue taking treatment.

Daboll wasn’t sure if the knee injury that Aaron Robinson is dealing with is season-ending. He was placed on Injured Reserve on Tuesday.

Safety Julian Love (concussion) and Richie James (ankle) returned to practice Thursday after being inactive for Wednesday’s practice.

However, wide receiver Kadarius Toney (hamstring), a limited participant on Wednesday, was sidelined Thursday. It’s likely that the second-year player will miss his third straight game after playing just seven snaps in Week 1 and notching two catches in Week 2/

The Giants took the practice field in East Rutherford, New Jersey for the final team before flying to London on Thursday night.