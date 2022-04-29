SEE IT: Fans, Analysts React To Joe Schoen ‘Masterclass’ In Draft

T

he New York Giants finally ended all suspense Thursday night as they made their much-anticipated two selections in the top 10 picks of this year’s NFL Draft. General manager Joe Schoen selected defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux with the fifth pick in the draft, followed by the selection of offensive tackle Evan Neal with the seventh pick of the draft. Reaction on social media followed quickly and the team’s fanbase appeared to be very excited with Schoen’s selections and the direction in which he would be moving the team.

The reaction at the team’s official draft party at Metlife Stadium fueled what would be an overwhelmingly positive mood on Twitter. First, for the Thibodeaux selection, courtesy of longtime Giants season ticket holder @BigBlueVCR

Much different reaction by #NYGiants fans this time compared to the last time I was here for Daniel Jones. #TogetherBlue love the Thibs pick. pic.twitter.com/kBDbNegeAm — BigBlueVCR (@BigBlueVCR) April 29, 2022

The mood remained festive and the reception even louder for the announcement of Neal’s acquisition with the seventh pick:

Got our OT too, a stud. Joe Schoen, this doesn’t happen often that #NYGiants fans are this happy. Congrats! #TogetherBlue pic.twitter.com/DdIXbyF3NV — BigBlueVCR (@BigBlueVCR) April 29, 2022

Fans were incredibly gratified with Schoen, the first-time general manager who hails from Elkhart, Indiana.

Thank you Joe Schoen — Bobby Skinner (@BobbySkinner_) April 29, 2022

Joe Schoen just dropped the mic — The Entertainah (@DaEntertainah85) April 29, 2022

Schoen, 42, is in for quite the challenge after years of mismanagement from the former front office. After bringing in head coach Brian Daboll, the draft was one of the first major ways the general manager could begin leaving his blueprint on the club. ESPN draft analyst Matt Miller lauded Schoen’s “great” start, adding in that the Giants “got better today”:

#Giants source told me that Evan Neal and Kayvon Thibodeaux were top players on their board headed into today. They simply didn't expect Neal to still be available here. Great start for Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll to fill two massive holes. — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) April 29, 2022

NewYorkUpstate.com writer Ryan Talbot awarded Schoen and Daboll an A+ for landing what he called “two outstanding players”:

Giving the #Giants an A+ for the first round. Joe Schoen & Brian Daboll land two outstanding players in Kayvon Thibodeaux and Evan Neal. — Ryan Talbot (@RyanTalbotBills) April 29, 2022

Daboll and Schoen were both instrumental members of the Buffalo Bills’ turnaround into excellence in recent seasons. Schoen arrived as assistant GM to general manager Brandon Beane in 2017, selecting Pro Bowl cornerback Tre’Davious White with their first pick. In 2018, they selected quarterback Josh Allen, fueling the team’s recent success.

Happy memes were also in order, with one fan likening Schoen’s performance to chef Gordon Ramsay in the kitchen:

Joe Schoen in the War Room rn pic.twitter.com/h1IlDNF3SR — ryan 🦦 (@AnunobyDynasty) April 29, 2022

Opposing Fans ‘hate’ To Praise Giants

While Giants fans rejoiced in their new duo, some opposing fans quickly demonstrated their admiration of the selections by voicing their displeasure with the picks. An Eagles fan “hated” to admit liking the picks, the ultimate sign of approval:

Hate to admit it as an Eagles fan, but I like both the Giants picks pic.twitter.com/sH3ERCbw49 — Chris Fischer (@ChrisFischer07) April 29, 2022

Another fan, analyst Michael Fabiano of Sports Illustrated, voiced his displeasure as well. HIs team? The Dallas Cowboys:

As a Cowboys fan, I hate the Giants first two picks. — Michael Fabiano (@Michael_Fabiano) April 29, 2022

The Eagles and Cowboys are two of the Giants’ three biggest rivals, divisional opponents who will face the team twice each this upcoming season.

Looking Ahead To Night 2

Schoen, Daboll and company will have a chance to replicate their success on Friday night with the second round of the NFL Draft. Much like the first round, the club will be drafting early in round two, currently slotted in at 36, the fourth pick of the second round. The team still has plenty of needs, with cornerback particularly coming into attention. According to Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News, the team was keen on selecting cornerback Sauce Gardner, but he was taken fourth by the Jets. Following some moves by other teams in the division tonight, cornerback would seem to remain a priority.