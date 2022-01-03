Colts ‘Wish’ They Could Trade for Giants Starter, Says Analyst

Like the Cardinals and the Packers, the Indianapolis Colts would love to have some additional run support heading into the final week of the season. Indianapolis hasn’t been run over every single week, but it has surrendered at least 100 rushing yards in eight different games. For the season, the Colts have given up an average of 4.5 yards per carry, the eighth-highest in the NFL. The Colts might not be eager to part with prime draft capital, since they’re sending their first-round pick to Philadelphia in the Carson Wentz trade. However, adding New York Giants linebacker Reggie Ragland would likely be a budget maneuver — The Colts have a star in linebacker Darius Leonard, but adding Ragland could further bolster Indianapolis’ run defense at the second level.

Ragland Done in New York?

In many ways, it’s difficult to be disappointed in Ragland’s performance this season. A former second-round pick of the Buffalo Bills, the Giants took a one-year flyer on the Alabama product this offseason in hopes that he could help contribute — not star — along their second-line of defense. However, a torn ACL suffered by stud linebacker Blake Martinez in Week 3 quickly thrust Ragland into the starting lineup.

He’s since gone on to start nine of the last 13 games for the Giants. While his 66 tackles (38 solo) rank second behind only Tae Crowder’s 118 for the lead among all Giants linebackers, Ragland remains a fringe starter in the NFL, evident by the fact that he’s begun to lose snaps over the past three weeks to the recently signed Jaylon Smith.

The possibility of Ragland re-upping in East Rutherford this offseason is plausible considering his stock elsewhere isn’t expected to be excessive — preferably in a lesser role. However, if Knox’s hypothetical trade for a Day 3 pick was actually presented to the Giants, chances are they’d jump all over that.