Colts ‘Wish’ They Could Trade for Giants Starter, Says Analyst

Colts wish they could trade for Giants LB, says Analyst

Getty Head coach Frank Reich of the Indianapolis Colts greets Bopete Keyes #33 prior to the game against the Arizona Cardinals.

The November 2 trade deadline has long passed. However, even those who are on the verge of a playoff appearance would likely — if they could — go back and be a bit more aggressive when it came to potentially swinging a deal. According to Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox, the Indianapolis Colts are one of those teams.

Sitting at 9-7 on the season and currently owning the sixth seed in the AFC, Indianapolis is in the driver’s seat for a wild card spot. Yet, their run defense remains a tad murky for a squad who could see any compilation of the likes of a healthy Derrick Henry, Joe Mixon, and/or the Patriots and their eighth-ranked rushing unit over the next month.

Reggie Ragland to Indianapolis?

With that in mind, the B/R columnist believes a low-budget move for New York Giants linebacker Reggie Ragland would be an ideal acquisition for Indy:

