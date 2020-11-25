Giants Release Former Top-15 Pick, Sign Big-Bodied TE: Report

The New York Giants have once again moved on from a player who fans have been clamoring to get on the field. On Tuesday the team released wide receiver Corey Coleman from their practice squad, filling his vacancy with tight end Nakia Griffen-Stewart, per Giants.com’s Dan Salomone.

Giants Add Depth to a Currently Thin TE Group

Griffin-Stewart was part of a tryout this past Saturday that also featured the likes of defensive tackle Tyler Clark and ex-Ravens pass rusher Tim Williams. His addition likely coincides with the fact that fellow Giants tight end, Kaden Smith, is currently on the Reserve/COVID-19 list and unexpected to be made available in time for Sunday’s kickoff against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Nakia Griffin-Stewart, 6-foot-5-inch, 246-pounds, is a hometown kid, originating from Tenafly (NJ). He spent four years at Rutgers before moving on to Pitt as a graduate transfer. He finished his collegiate career with 32 receptions. The undrafted free agent has spent time with the Chicago Bears, Pittsburgh Steelers and Green Bay Packers. He has yet to appear in an NFL game.

The Hype Around Coleman Wasn’t Reciprocated By New Staff

This marks the second time Coleman has been cut by the Giants over the past two months. A former first-round pick of the Cleveland Browns back in 2016, Coleman has endured a rough career since entering the league and an even rougher 28-odd month stretch.

In line to be the team’s No. 3 wideout heading into last season, Coleman suffered a season-ending knee injury on the very first day of training camp. Coleman fought his way back to emerge as one of the perceived stars of this summer, eventually making the team’s initial 53-man roster. However, his stay did not last long, as he was unceremoniously cut the following day after the team claimed Ex-Browns wide receiver Damion Ratley off of waivers (a player also no longer with the Giants). When asked about the moves, head coach Joe Judge cited speed as one of the main culprits, a comment that at the time puzzled many, considering Coleman boasts 4.37-speed, or at least he used to.

Could Coleman be struggling to bounce back from his knee injury? Potentially. With that said, it’s become very evident that the way the wideout was perceived by members of the media and fans over training camp is not the same way the coaching staff in New York does.

In a season where Golden Tate was benched, Sterling Shepard has once again battled injuries and the Giants as a whole average the fourth-fewest passing yards in football, Coleman has consistently been tossed aside for less-heralded prospects.

Aside from Tate and Shepard, the G-Men currently roster three other wideouts on their active roster; Darius Slayton, Austin Mack and C.J. Board.

Alex Bachman, Derrick Dillon and Binjimen Victor currently occupy the team’s practice squad. The trio is also joined by recently-signed Taquan Mizzell, a former Chicago Bears running back who is listed as a wide receiver on the team’s official roster.

