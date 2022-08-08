Promising Giants Rookie Suffers Broken Forearm, Timetable Uncertain

The New York Giants will be entering their first 2022 preseason game without one of their standouts of training camp.

Undrafted free agent rookie tight end Andre Miller has suffered a broken forearm, as first reported by JomBoy Media’s Bobby Skinner on Monday, August 8.

"Giants TE/H-Back Andre Miller broke his forearm, per source." Skinner tweeted. "Was having a good camp going from an UDFA out of Maine to working with the 1st team. Not sure on timetable for return."

Miller has been a rising star throughout training camp. With fellow rookie tight end Daniel Bellinger missing time at the beginning of camp, Miller even spent time with the first team offense.

Miller, who spent four collegiate seasons at the University of Maine, signed with the Giants after the 2022 NFL draft. Since the start of training camp, Miller had been used in a variety of ways within the Giants’ offense.

On the roster, Miller was listed as a tight end. The converted wide receiver also spent time as a fullback for this unit.

There was a belief that Andre Miller could have made the final 53-man roster for this Giants squad. Veteran tight end Ricky Seals-Jones has missed significant time through camp. This gave Miller the perfect opportunity to make his presence felt. He capitalized on these opportunities and turned heads within the organization.

Miller is set to undergo surgery to repair the broken forearm sometime today. After the surgery, a timetable should be set for his return.

Current State of the Tight End Position

The Giants find themselves in an interesting spot at the tight end position right now. Since the start of training camp, the position has been injury-riddled.

As previously noted, Daniel Bellinger spent time on the physically unable to participate list. But it is widely believed that Bellinger could be the teams starting tight end heading into the regular season.

Veteran tight end Ricky Seals-Jones has missed the last eight practices. He was brought in during the off-season and was expected to be a solid addition to the roster. With the loss of Miller, his return will now be needed even more.

Tight end Chris Myarick has made his presence felt throughout training camp. Heading into his second season with the Giants, he could have a chance to earn a top tight end spot on this offense.

The trio of Bellinger, Miller and Myarick have been the bright spot for the tight end position so far.

Which Free Agents Could Giants Still Target?

With the season quickly approaching, tight ends on the open market are scarce. Much of the top targets have already made their way to new teams.

One intriguing option could be veteran Eric Ebron. Earlier in the offseason, the Giants brought Ebron in for a workout.

Ebron has been solid since being drafted in 2014. He has recorded 351 receptions, 3,837 receiving yards, and 33 touchdowns through 106 career games.

Now, at age 29, Ebron is looking for a new team. With injuries at the tight end position, the Giants could be the perfect landing spot.