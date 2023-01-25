Giants 22-Year-Old Turned Down Contract: Report

On Monday, January 23, the New York Giants announced they signed 12 players to reserve/future contracts for the 2023 season.

However, the Giants offered a futures deal to offensive lineman Roy Mbaeteka, but he declined, according to The Athletic’s Dan Duggan. Mbaeteka signed with the Giants on April 8 and came by way of the NFL’s International Pathway Program. He spent most of the 2022 season on the team’s practice squad.

Duggan added Mbaeteka will return to the NFL’s International Pathway Program and is now guaranteed three years on a practice squad for his development.

Mbaeteka wasn’t the only player to decline a futures contract from the Giants. Duggan also reported that outside linebacker Quincy Roche was “mulling a futures contract offer” from New York, but he then signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers — the team who originally drafted him in 2021 — on January 24 instead.

Giants Legend Found Mbaeteka

Mbaeteka was discovered by former Giant All-Pro defensive end Osi Umenyiora at a football camp in Nigeria in 2021. That led to the Giants taking a flier on the young talent.

Umenyiora, who was born in London and lived in Nigeria as a youth, described Mbaeteka as “extremely intelligent” and compared him to former Giants offensive tackle Kareem McKenzie during an exchange with the team website. McKenzie was the Giants’ starting right tackle from 2005-2011 and was a member of the teams that won Super Bowls XLII and XLVI.

“Once you see him, you know he’s physically imposing and in a year or two if you immerse him in football culture, he’s going to be fantastic,” Umenyiora told Giants.com at the time of Mbaeteka’s signing.

“The Giants took a chance. Not much of a chance, I think. When you see him working, you’re going to know what he’s about. . . He is big, strong, physical, extremely intelligent, very athletic. He’s built to play offensive tackle in the league. In fact, he reminds me quite a bit of Kareem McKenzie. He has the same temperament. He’s very smart, but he’s a very athletic player.”

Giants Projected 2023 Compensatory Picks

Giants general manager Joe Schoen spoke to the media on Monday and said the team currently has nine draft picks in the 2023 NFL draft.

However, the Giants are projected to get a pair of compensatory picks in the upcoming draft. Per Over the Cap’s Nick Korte, the Giants are currently in line for two compensatory picks — one in Round 6 and one in Round 7. That would give Big Blue 11 selections in total.

Over The Cap is projecting the Giants will be awarded a sixth-round pick for losing linebacker Lorenzo Carter to the Atlanta Falcons in free agency and another for losing defensive back Keion Crossen to the Miami Dolphins.

The Giants also lost tight end Evan Engram and defensive tackle Austin Johnson in free agency prior to the 2022 season. But according to Korte’s charting, the signing of offensive lineman Mark Glowinski canceled the comp pick the Giants could have gotten for Engram, and signing backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor canceled the comp pick Johnson’s loss could have provided.

New York holds the 25th overall pick in Round 1 and then have their own selections in Rounds 2, 3, 4, and 5. They have an additional selection in Round 3 from the Kansas City Chiefs due to the results of the Kadarius Toney trade. The Giants also have Kansas City’s sixth-round pick as a completion of the Toney trade.

In Round 7, the Giants have two picks, their own and the one they got from Baltimore in the Ben Bredeson trade in 2021.