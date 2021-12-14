Ian Rapoport Links Giants to Super Bowl-Winning QB, Doubles Down

The more time goes on, the more the New York Giants look the part of realistic suitors for superstar quarterback Russell Wilson.

The linkage between both parties dates back to 2019 when FS1’s Colin Cowherd stated over the airwaves that Wilson’s family would welcome a move to New York. Since then, rumblings have trickled along. From Fox Sports Radio’s Jason Smith “betting” that the eight-time Pro Bowler would be Big Blue’s opening day starter in 2022 to CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones specifically pointing to the Giants as a team that “makes sense” to land Wilson this offseason.

On December 8, NFL insider Jordan Schultz further added to the Giants-Wilson speculation, reporting that the G-Men are among a trio of teams that the quarterback would waive his no-trade clause for.

“Sources are telling me there are only a few teams that Russell Wilson would waive that no-trade clause [for],” said Schultz. “While it’s been reported that Wilson would waive that no-trade clause for the Eagles. There are three teams that I’m told he would strongly consider doing so. Those teams are the Denver Broncos, the New York Giants and the New Orleans Saints.”

While Wilson danced around questioning pertaining to Schultz’s report when speaking with reporters the following day, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport has since come out and put his stamp of approval on Schultz’s take.

Rapoport: Wilson Would ‘Strongly Consider’ a Trade to Giants

On December 12, the NFL pundit stated that Wilson would indeed “strongly consider” waiving his no-trade clause for the Giants, Broncos or Saints:

This year, independent reporter Jordan Schultz, who has ties to Wilson’s camp and is the son of Seattle businessman Howard Schultz, the former Starbucks CEO, reported that Wilson would strongly consider waiving his no-trade clause for the Broncos, Giants and Saints. A source later confirmed the information, while Wilson didn’t deny it. He insinuated it was not relevant, adding, ‘I’m focused on what we’re doing here. Obviously I love Seattle. This is a place I’ve loved every day, every moment.’

If that wasn’t enough to get Giants faithful’s hopes up, Rapoport doubled down on the possibility Wilson could waive his no-trade clause while appearing on NFL Network’s “GameDay Notebook“:

Here we go again. Last offseason was filled with Russell Wilson trade rumors. Where was he going to go and would the Seahawks even trade him? The season isn’t even over yet and we are already back at it. This week, it leaked that Russell Wilson would okay three potential locations and waive his no-trade clause if he was traded — the Giants, Saints and Broncos. That is true.

The latest Giants news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on Giants newsletter here!

Sign up for the Heavy on Giants Newsletter!

Giants’ Chances of Landing Wilson

Of course, from the outside looking in, the Giants would appear to be the least appealing of the teams Wilson is reported to have interest in. While you could make a case that both the Broncos and — even more so — the Saints, are a quarterback away from making a serious push towards Super Bowl contention. The Giants, on the other hand, just clinched their fifth-consecutive losing season and haven’t won a postseason game since 2011.

Still, the Giants have two huge assets in their corner, and those are two projected top-10 picks in April’s upcoming NFL Draft. Those picks alone will keep New York in the running for Wilson as long as Seattle entertains the idea of moving on from their Super Bowl-winning signal-caller.