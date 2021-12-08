Superstar QB Could Waive No-Trade Clause to Play for Giants: Report

Maybe there’s actually something to all this recent Russell Wilson buzz after all.

By many accounts, Wilson’s time in Seattle could be coming to an end following this season. The eight-time Pro Bowler has gutted it out in recent weeks, playing with a surgically repaired finger, and while he hasn’t always looked like his old self, he still owns the seventh-best QB rating in football amongst starters (102.5) and has accounted for four touchdowns and just one interception over his last two games. However, despite his efforts, a lack of production around him has played a damning role on Seattle’s season, as they sit dead last in the NFC West standings.

With the current state of the Seahawks on-field product and rumblings of Wilson’s displeasure, CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones reported back on November 26 that there is “zero doubt [general managers] John Schneider has a plan [for when Wilson leaves].” The thing is, Wilson remains under contract with the Seahawks through 2023 and has virtually full control on his future thanks to a no-trade clause. With that said, according to a new report from NFL insider Jordan Schultz, Wilson would “strongly consider” waiving said no-trade clause in order to suit up for one of three specific teams next season.

“Sources are telling me there are only a few teams that Russell Wilson would waive that no-trade clause [for],” Schultz reported on December 8. “While it’s been reported that Wilson would waive that no trade clause for the Eagles. There are three teams that I’m told he would strongly consider doing so. Those teams are the Denver Broncos, the New York Giants and the New Orleans Saints.”

Giants Continue to be Connected — But Why?

The Russ to New York talks are nothing new. In fact, there have been remnants of speculation Wilson could join the Giants dating back as far as 2019 when Colin Cowherd floated the idea over the FS1 airwaves. Since then, folks such as Cowherd’s colleague, Jason Smith, have gone as far as to “bet” Wilson will be the G-Men’s starting quarterback on opening day in 2022. Even the aforementioned Jonathan Jones specifically highlighted the Giants as a team that “makes sense” as a legitimate suitor for Wilson.

Yet, while the Giants clearly have the draft capital to pull off such a trade — two projected top-10 picks in the upcoming 2022 draft — and an uncertainty at the quarterback position that should urge them to pursue such a deal, there’s still a whole lot that goes against the Giants as viable players in a potential Wilson sweepstakes. Namely, the fact that much of New York’s shortcomings are specific reasons as to why Wilson may reportedly want out of Seattle.

Wilson Not Happy With Seattle’s GM & Offensive Line Play

Schultz specifically mentioned in his report that Wilson’s frustration with the Seahawks stems from the team’s general manager, as well as their offensive line play. Wilson has been sacked 26 times this season, which is tied for eighth-most in football. Of the top-16 most sacked quarterbacks, Wilson is just one of two players who have appeared in nine or fewer games. The other name on that list is rookie Zach Wilson of the Jets, who has been sacked 25 times over eight games.

So, while the GM situation in New York may be a moot point with Dave Gettleman expected to be let go at the end of the season, offensive line struggles don’t appear to be going anywhere for the Giants.

The team has surrendered 26 sacks this season. They stubbornly continue to start a deteriorating 33-year-old Nate Solder at right tackle. Their starting center’s playing career has been brought into question by their own head coach after Nick Gates underwent six surgeries to repair a devastating leg injury. At the two guard spots, impending free agent Will Hernandez and NFL journeyman Matt Skura both boast Pro Football Focus grades under 53.0.

Essentially it’s a boatload of promise from left tackle Andrew Thomas and then a bunch of question marks from there on out. Which sounds a whole lot like what Wilson has dealt with in Seattle over recent seasons as he’s tried to, and grown frustrated by, operating behind an offensive line consisting of Duane Brown and a whole bunch of mid-level talent.