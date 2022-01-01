Russell Wilson Sends Cryptic Message as Ex-NFL GM Fuels Giants Trade

Russell Wilson speculation has run rampant over recent months and is likely to build in volume as we near the end of the regular season. For just the second time in the Wilson era, Seattle missed the playoffs in 2021, meaning these final two games on the schedule could prove to be the final from Wilson in a Seahawks uniform — ever.

Speaking with reporters during his December 30 press conference, Wilson began by doing his best to sidestep talks of his future, instead opting to drive home his focus on preparing for a “really good football team” in the 2-12-1 Detroit Lions.

“So, that’s the focus is today, and I know for me when I think about, I know you guys asked Bobby [Wagner] about, ‘Could this be your last game?’ And this and that and all that. I know for me personally, I hope it’s not my last game…”

So, all good in the Pacific Northwest, right? Well, the rest of Wilson’s comments were far less committal, causing a media stir by adding that “at the same time, I know it won’t be my last game in the NFL.”

Ex-NFL GM: ‘Can You Imagine Russell Wilson in the Big Apple?’

The thought of Wilson and the Seahawks going their separate ways this offseason has become far more realistic of late. Numerous reporters have pointed towards the quarterback’s frustration with the team’s general manager and the lackluster offensive line play in Seattle. So of course, the New York Giants would be on Wilson’s shortlist of preferred destinations — because that makes sense (?).

Despite an expected change at GM and the team’s o-line unit continuously hovering around the bottom five of Pro Football Focus‘ weekly rankings, NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported on December 8 that the Giants are among a handful of teams that Wilson would waive his no-trade clause for this offseason. That report was soon confirmed by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, who four days later confirmed that Wilson’s interest is indeed “true.”

With this in mind, former New York Jets general manager Mike Tannebaum believes it’s time Wilson packs his bags and punches a ticket to the Northeast.

“Russell Wilson in the Big Apple? The Giants have better young skill players (than Seattle); Evan Engram, Saquon Barkley, Kadarius Toney,” said Tannenbaum on ESPN’s “Get Up” during a December 28 airing. “He comes there, there’s an aura of association. We saw it with Tom Brady in Tampa. He goes there, he turns that whole franchise around. I Love Russell Wilson to the Big Apple and I would not go back to Seattle if I was him.”

Giants are Committed to Daniel Jones, But…

By all accounts, the Giants have remained committed to current starter Daniel Jones throughout the recent Wilson rumors, as well as Jones’ neck injury and subpar on-field performance. According to ESPN insiders Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano, New York’s loyalty to Jones isn’t expected to waver much this offseason. However, they expect the Giants will still do their due diligence when it comes to making a potential move for Wilson:

The Giants planning to keep Daniel Jones next season, as our Adam Schefter reported, makes sense given New York’s biggest priority — fixing the offensive line. The Giants believe that has been by far the biggest issue over the past few years. Jones’ 2022 cap hit is a team-friendly $8.4 million, providing room to utilize monetary and draft capital on a more formidable front. All that said, I expect the Giants to at least look into Russell Wilson if he’s available in a trade. It’s no secret that the New York market has intrigued Wilson, who one day wants to get into NFL ownership. New York can keep Jones and at least window shop. Much will depend on who is handling GM duties.