Former Seahawks QB Links Russell Wilson to Giants

The more the Seattle Seahawks struggle and the more uncertainty builds regarding Daniel Jones’ staying power, the more Russell Wilson and the New York Giants will be linked. The buzz evidently won’t die down, as the Giants have been commonly floated as a suitor for the eight-time Pro Bowler dating back to 2019. Then, FS1’s Colin Cowherd claimed Wilson’s family (i.e. his wife Ciara) would prefer to live in New York as opposed to Seattle. From that point on, chatter has only grown louder.

Cowherd’s colleague, Jason Smith, took to the airwaves in February of this year claiming he’d “bet that Russell Wilson is the Giants quarterback on opening day, 2022.” Ex-Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant weighed in on the possibility of a Russ-Giants pairing in a since-deleted Tweet back in October. More recently, CBS Sports insider Jonathan Jones specifically name-dropped the Giants as a team that “makes sense” should the Seahawks look to move on from Wilson after this season.

Admittedly all the outside noise is enough to make any Giants faithful perk up. Yet, when it comes down to it, it remains just that — outside noise — or at least it had.

Matt Hasselbeck Names Giants as a Potential Landing Spot for Wilson

While Matt Hasselbeck may no longer be in the Seahawks buildings on a daily basis, he was named to three Pro Bowls during his playing days in Seattle and also led the team to a Super Bowl appearance in 2005. Since then, the long-time NFL quarterback has traded in his helmet for an analyst gig with ESPN, where he’s now adding to the speculation that his former team’s franchise signal-caller could soon be on the move from the Pacific Northwest to the Northeast.

“How about the New York Giants,” Hasselbeck said on a December 2 airing of ESPN’s “Get Up” when posed with the question of which team is the best destination for Wilson. “All of this talk about there being a change to the front office in New York. Look, the way that Daniel Jones has played — and been injured — and how things have gone there. Some pressure in New York. A market that [Wilson] probably would like to be in after being in Seattle for so long. So, look it’s early. I’m sure we’ll talk about it all offseason, but how about the Giants as a potential landing spot.”

