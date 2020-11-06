Giants Place Starting CB on IR; Devonta Freeman’s Playing Status Revealed

The New York Giants‘ already thin secondary takes yet another hit as the team announced on Friday that cornerback Ryan Lewis has been placed on injured reserve.

A late addition to the team’s injury report ahead of Monday’s Week 8 loss against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Lewis will now miss at least the next three games due to his lingering hamstring injury. Expect Isaac Yiadom, who played every defensive snap against the Bucs, to man the role left behind by Ryan during his extended absence.

Lewis becomes the second starting defensive back the Giants have placed on IR this week. Safety Adrian Colbert, who earlier this season supplanted Julian Love in the team’s secondary, was placed on IR Tuesday due to a shoulder injury.

Giants Injury Report: Devonta Freeman OUT

Joining Ryan and Colbert on the sidelines this Sunday against Washington will be starting running back Devonta Freeman. The seven-year veteran has officially been ruled out for his second consecutive game with an ankle injury. Freeman did manage to get limited work in at practice on both Thursday and Friday, but he clearly did not show enough for the Giants to sign off on his return.

With that said, his practice availability this week likely bodes well for him making his return to New York’s lineup in Week 10 against the Philadelphia Eagles, ironically enough against the team which he originally injured his ankle against.

Freeman’s absence likely means yet another start for Wayne Gallman, and hopefully with that comes more touches. The ex-Clemson standout drew the start in New York’s backfield this past Monday, adding a nice pop to the Giants’ run game at times, yet was limited to just 12 carries on the night.

Gallman has shown well as a starter against Washington in the past. Back in Week 4 of last season, serving as an injury replacement to Saquon Barkley, Gallman shredded Washington to the tune of 118 total yards and two touchdowns.

Freeman’s injury also likely means veteran Alfred Morris will return to the team’s active roster just in time to face off with his former team. Morris, who racked up 28 yards on eight carries in his season debut a week ago, rose to fame in Washington, collecting three consecutive 1K-yard seasons from 2012-2014.

Other notable injury updates include Sterling Shepard (shoulder/toe), defensive back Logan Ryan (hip), and linebackers Blake Martinez (hamstring) and Devante Downs (shoulder), all of whom were full participants on Friday.

