Giants Named Trade Destination for $118 Million Pro Bowl QB: Analyst

If the New York Giants don’t hand out a contract to Daniel Jones in the offseason, there could be a quarterback available that might pique the team’s interest.

Columnist Mike Herndon tweeted that Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill, who will have one more season remaining on his four-year, $118 million contract, would be enticing to teams if he was placed in the trade market after the 2022 season.

The final year in Tannehill’s contract is for a non-guaranteed $27 million in 2023 that could “easily be restructured or extended”, Herndon tweeted. He listed the Giants as one of five teams that would “probably love to have” him on their roster next season at that price number.

Teams that would probably love to have Tannehill for $27M non-guaranteed that could easily be restructured or extended: Jets

Panthers

Saints

Commanders

Giants If teams were willing to give up two 3rds for Wentz and one 3rd for Ryan last offseason, there will be a taker for RT. — Mike Herndon (@MikeHerndonNFL) December 15, 2022

Diving into Titans Situation With Ryan Tannehill

The Titans are in an interesting situation after firing their general manager, Jon Robinson, on December 6. They are now 7-6 for the season and have lost three straight games.

The biggest question facing the next GM and head coach Mike Vrabel will be what to do at the quarterback position. Tennessee is sitting atop the NFC South, but Tannehill can’t have another playoff performance like his three-interception game against the Cincinnati Bengals from last year’s playoffs again.

If the Titans were to cut Tannehill after the season, they would save nearly $18 million in cap space while also counting $18.8 million against the cap in dead money.

Yet, entering week 14 of the 2022 NFL season, the Titans are 36-17 with Tannehill at quarterback. In those games, he’s thrown 87 touchdown passes against 31 interceptions for a 101.2 passer rating, per Pro Football Reference.

Still, there is a belief around the league that the Titans could go in a different direction at quarterback. There’s a chance that 2022 NFL draft selection Malik Willis out of Liberty could take the reign. That move would save a ton of their 2023 cap number and see if the third-round pick is the real deal.

Could Giants Be a Fit for Tannehill?

Herndon had the Carson Wentz and Matt Ryan trades as examples for a potential Tannehill deal in 2023. Wentz was traded for a pair of third-round picks in a trade between the Indianapolis Colts and the Washington Commanders. The Atlanta Falcons sent Matt Ryan to the Colts for just a single third-round pick. Just like his proposal concerning Tannehill, both were at the end of lucrative contracts when they were traded.

If that’s a potential trade package for Tannehill, it would be surprising if Giants general manager Joe Schoen wasn’t interested in the 34-year-old quarterback. Tannehill ranks No. 8 in quarterback rating (96.2) in 2022.

Just like the Titans, the Giants are in a playoff race and have been sliding recently. They are 0-3-1 in their last four games.

Despite the Giants’ recent downward spiral, Jones’ completion percentage (66.0), interception percentage (1.1), quarterback rating (91.6), and rushing totals (548 yards, 5 touchdowns) are all career highs. He has also shown that he can stay healthy by making all 13 starts and has reduced his fumbles and interceptions. In six of the last seven games, he hasn’t turned the ball over.

However, there are still four games left in 2022, and three of those games will be against teams that would be making the playoffs if the season ended on December 17.

Jones will be tested in the final four-game stretch of games and no matter what, Schoen will have to decide on his future.